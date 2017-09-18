Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban put their love on full display at the 2017 Primetime Emmys, and their latest show of affection inspired some sweet responses from fans on social media.

Keith and Nicole — who married in 2004 — walked the red carpet hand in hand ahead of the award show on September 17. They continued to show off their love for one another as they sat alongside each other inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

A number of Twitter users commented on the couple’s sweet affections for each other during the ceremony, and it’s safe to say the consensus is that Kidman and Urban are pretty much everyone’s couple goals right now.

“Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are #Goals,” one fan tweeted after seeing the couple show off their affection for one another during the award show.

Another fan wrote, “Nicole and Keith are goals. Forever.”

“NICOLE AND KEITH REALLY OUT THERE BEING ULTIMATE COUPLE GOALS,” another wrote after seeing the loved-up couple at the Emmys together, while a fourth Twitter user added, “I love how Keith is a rockstar in his own right but when it comes to the Oscars/Emmys, he’s got all his focus on Nicole #goals.”

Another fan joked online that they were completely “obsessed” with the couple’s love.

Proving that he really is Nicole’s biggest fan, Keith was even spotted snapping his own photos of his wife as she walked the red carpet before the show.

The twosome certainly did nothing to hide their affection for one another throughout the award show. E! News reported that the Australian country music star even FaceTimed their two daughters, 9-year-old Sunday and 6-year-old Faith, to celebrate together.

The site revealed that Keith grabbed his phone to share the big moment with their kids after Kidman won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in HBO’s Big Little Lies.

An insider at the big show told the site that Keith was “showing them everything” as he and Nicole enjoyed their date night and sweetly told their girls, “She won!”

Urban and Kidman then continued to snuggle up, as the source revealed that they took several selfies together and were sweetly holding hands as they took their seats before the show. When they left the Microsoft Theatre, they were then spotted “cuddling in the back of the VIP exit.”

Nicole previously revealed that her husband was her rock as she filmed difficult scenes of both physical and mental abuse for the HBO series.

Taking his love to social media, Urban also tweeted out a very sweet message for his wife of more than a decade to celebrate her big win.

“SOOOOOOO proud of you baby – and Reese [Witherspoon] and ALL the [Big Little Lies] family!!!!!!! – KU #Emmys,” the country superstar wrote of Nicole on September 17.

The tweet already has more than 7,000 likes in less than 13 hours.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]