Walt Disney World Reveals All The Holiday Events For 2017: MVMCP, Sunset Seasons Greetings, Snow, And More

It may only be the middle of September, but there are many people already preparing for the Christmas holidays and that includes Walt Disney World. While there are always great things happening such as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, 2017 is going to be a bit different and more festive. All four theme parks are bringing a lot of great holiday fun as is Disney Springs and here is your full rundown of what to expect for the holidays starting in November.

For those heading to Walt Disney World this year, you’re going to want to make sure you have enough time to do everything or at least the majority of it. While the theme park giant always has enough to fill numerous days, the holiday events only add to the decisions you’ll have to make.

Magic Kingdom

Every year, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party (MVMCP) tops the list of must-do event at Magic Kingdom, and 2017 will be no different. The hard-ticket event takes place on numerous nights throughout November and December which gives guests ample opportunities to enjoy it and all it brings.

Here are the 2017 dates for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party:

November 9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17, 26, and 28

December 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, and 22

Here are all of the events returning for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in 2017:

Frozen Holiday Wish

Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade

Snow on Main Street U.S.A.

Complimentary cookies and cocoa

Holiday Wishes

As the Disney Parks Blog reports, you’re going to want to show up early to partake in a Frozen Holiday Wish to see when Elsa turns Cinderella Castle into an ice palace. While no official announcement has been made yet for 2017, history shows that this event takes place nightly at Magic Kingdom and a second time on party nights.

Epcot

At Epcot, “Holidays Around the World” has a new name this year as it has been changed to the International Festival of the Holidays which runs from Nov. 19 through Dec. 30. There are going to be a number of great events that guests can enjoy with some new and plenty of returning spectacles.

Candlelight Processional

15 Holiday Kitchens

Chip & Dale’s Christmas Tree Spree

International Yuletide Extravaganza – Enjoy the holidays in the cultures of all 11 World Showcase pavilions

Musical performers

JOYFUL! A Gospel Celebration of the Season

Illuminations: Reflections of Earth with holiday ending

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Earlier this month, it was revealed that DHS would be upping the holiday celebrations in 2017 and they surely weren’t kidding. Not only will the holiday fireworks show return, but the new “Sunset Seasons Greetings” will make its debut to bring so many exciting new things to Hollywood.

The Swedish Chef from The Muppets babbling as he turns the street into big gingerbread houses.

Toy Story characters will guess which new toys are coming to join them this Christmas.

Olaf from Disney’s Frozen will bring a beautiful Aurora Borealis and projected snowfall to Sunset Blvd.

Mickey and Minnie will look back on an old hometown Christmas.

Decorations around Echo Lake.

The Hollywood Tower Hotel (Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror) will transform to tell the stories of its characters.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will get an all-new holiday offering with “Sunset Seasons Greetings”: https://t.co/H33Bwtvr78 pic.twitter.com/NX01IKXljB — Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) September 7, 2017

Fantasmic! will still take place nightly during the holidays and as reported by the official website of Walt Disney World, “Jingle Bell, Jingle Bam!” will officially begin on Nov. 9. The website also lists the running dates for “Sunset Seasons Greetings” as also starting on Nov. 9 and running through Dec. 31.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

There have not been any special holiday events yet announced for Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Disney Springs

If you’re heading over to Disney Springs, there are going to be a number of exciting holiday events taking place there as well.

Santa’s Chalet – A meet-and-greet with the man himself will run until Dec. 24. From Dec. 25 through the end of the year, Santa Goofy will take over the chalet to greet guests.

Stitch’s Holiday Gift Hunt

Christmas Tree Trail

Disney has still not announced if the Starbright Holidays Show will return to Disney Springs after its debut last year. The flying drones were a huge hit with guests and many hope they will be back.

Walt Disney World Resorts

Don’t forget to check out the resort hotels at Walt Disney World because there will be festive decorations and events happening at all of them. Every resort will have decorations themed to their style and they’re amazing to take in and photograph. Along with that, a few resorts such as the Contemporary and Boardwalk Inn will also have their annual gingerbread houses for guests to see.

Christmas is one of the most wonderful times of the year, and Walt Disney World is planning on making it even better in 2017. With Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party happening on numerous nights and all the other events at the parks, resorts, and Disney Springs, you’re going to need a long vacation to enjoy it all. The holiday season in Central Florida isn’t going to just be merry and bright, but it’s also going to include famous Disney characters and snow.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]