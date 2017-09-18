Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Is Stepping Up With Their Son, Who Still Has No Baby Name

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez may not be dating, but when it comes to their life at home with their new baby boy, the Teen Mom 2 star has reportedly been impressed with Lopez’s performance as a father.

According to a new report, Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez’s co-parenting efforts have been successful in recent weeks due to Lopez’s involvement with “Baby Lo.”

“Kailyn is blown away by how much Chris has bonded with his son, and how close they have become,” a source close to the reality star revealed to Hollywood Life on September 18.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez welcomed their baby boy in August but have yet to come up with a name for the child. So, they’ve been calling him “Baby Lo” for the past five weeks, just as Lowry had been doing online prior to his birth.

Also prior to his birth, as the source explained, Chris Lopez appeared to be adamant that he didn’t want anything to do with Kailyn Lowry’s third child. However, after the baby arrived, he reportedly did a complete 180 and is now said to be “absolutely smitten” with his child. In fact, the insider said Lopez has been totally hands-on with “Baby Lo” and doesn’t hesitate to change his diapers and feed his son.

As for their own relationship, Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez are reportedly getting along quite well with one another, and he spends plenty of time at her home in Delaware. That said, the insider said there was “no chance” of the former couple hooking up with one another again.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez’s short-lived romance began at the end of last year after Lowry and her now-ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, called it quits after just three years of marriage.

In addition to “Baby Lo,” Kailyn Lowry is also mom to 7-year-old Isaac from her past relationship with Jo Rivera and 3-year-old Lincoln from her marriage to Marroquin.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin, and their co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

