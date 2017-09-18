‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’: Beth Chapman Undergoes Surgery For Throat Cancer, Doctors Remove ‘Plum-Size’ Tumor

Just days after announcing that she had Stage 2 throat cancer, former Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman underwent surgery to remove the cancerous tumor.

According to the Honolulu Star Advisor, the surgery was performed at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Saturday (Sept. 16). Surgeons reportedly removed a tumor that was “the size of a plum” during the 13-hour operation.

Beth’s husband, bounty hunter and former bail bondsman Duane “Dog” Chapman, told the media that his wife’s surgery was considered successful.

“Her doctor said we won round one,” Dog said. “We will know more later this week. Mahalo to everyone for their prayers.”

Radar Online reports that Beth, 49, revealed her shocking diagnosis to friends and family in a letter on Sept. 14.

“I have what is referred to as a T2 Tumor in my throat that is blocking my breathing,” she wrote. “My doctors are suggesting immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses.

“To be certain, I’ve stared down the devil more than once in my life but I’ve never faced a real life or death decision. My life has never been easy, and I surely don’t expect it to start now. Still, I’ve never been a victim and I won’t let cancer beat me. I realize the road I am about to travel will be rocky, full of unexpected twists and turns. But I know one thing for sure. A bend in the road is not the end of the road.”

Have a great weekend from us to you A post shared by Beth Chapman (@mrsdog4real) on Apr 21, 2017 at 5:45am PDT

Beth and Duane “Dog” Chapman, 64, starred in the hit A&E series Dog the Bounty Hunter for eight seasons between 2004 and 2012. In the show, the couple joined with various family members–including Dog’s brother Tim and his kids Leland and Lyssa–to track down fugitives on the Hawaiian Islands.

After Dog the Bounty Hunter was canceled, the couple starred in CMT’s Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, which ran from 2013 to 2015. Beth and Dog, who have been married since 2006, now use social media to keep fans up to date on their bounty hunts.

Beth is the mother of four children: Cecily, age 24, Bonnie, age 17, and Garry, age 16, with Dog, and Dominic, age 37, from a previous marriage. She said she is going to battle her cancer on behalf of her kids, her husband, and the rest of her family and friends.

Mom loves you guys #chapmans #family #hawaii #Dogthebountyhunter #dogandbeth #dogandbethlookingfortrouble A post shared by Beth Chapman (@mrsdog4real) on Sep 11, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT

“I realize the road I am about to travel will be rocky, full of unexpected twists and turns. But I know one thing for sure. A bend in the road is not the end of the road,” she added. “I will fight every step of the way. My husband and children are counting on me to be there for years to come.

“I am so very grateful to be surrounded by family and friends who have given me incredible support during this very challenging time.”

Were you shocked to learn of Beth Chapman’s cancer diagnosis? Do you follow Beth and Dog Chapman on social media? Tell us in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jemal Countess/Getty Images]