‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Fall Preview — Victor Makes A Move That Stuns GC, Abby Falls Deeper Into Zack’s Web Of Lies

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers promise relationship breakups and shocking revelations this fall.

Fans can expect minor changes in the direction of the storyline due to Mal Young taking over from Sally Sussman as the head writer. Young and the Restless buzz suggests that the storyline under Young will first air in October after the storyline under Sussman’s direction expires.

Head writer Mal Young gave some hints in recent interviews about the storyline shifts and plot twists that fans can expect.

Genoa City Sex Ring Drama

The sex ring drama continues to heat up in upcoming episodes, with Sharon (Sharon Case), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) teaming up to end the ring and rescue Tessa’s little sister Crystal (Morgan Obenreder). The trio receive much-needed support from Scott (Daniel Hall) and Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sharon (Sharon Case) makes a bold move that exposes her to danger. Mariah also takes big risks. Y&R spoilers reveal that Sharon faces danger too big for Scott to handle alone.

Hillary/Devon/Mariah/Tessa/Noah

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Devon’s (Bryton James) relationship continues to face challenges on the way to a seemingly inevitable breakup. Hilary (Mishael Morgan) is busy plotting to hasten the breakup. Meanwhile, she is also trying to win back Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) from Lily (Christel Khalil).

Y&R spoilers state that Mariah is unable to ignore the glaring connection between Devon and Hilary.

Noah (Robert Adamson) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) also appear to be heading for a breakup. However, a mitigating factor for Noah is that the eventual breakup will not come unexpectedly. He has seen the handwriting on the wall as he observes the growing closeness between Mariah and Tessa.

Poor Abby Falls Deeper Into Zack’s Deception

The Young and the Restless Fall Preview from Soap Opera Digest teases that Abby (Melissa Ordway) continues to pursue her ill-fated relationship with Zack (Ryan Ashton). She continues to fall deeper into the deception spun around her by Zack.

Nikki and Jack are questioned about their relationship as Victor begins seeking revenge on @YandR_CBS https://t.co/pH6EMBVCZX — Lauren DuBois (@l_dubois613) September 18, 2017

However, it is only a matter of time before Zack’s dirty secret is exposed. The truth will shock Abby, who has no idea that she is investing Newman Enterprises funds in an app that Zack is using to run a sex ring operation.

Y&R spoilers also reveal that Victor (Eric Braeden) will be devastated when he learns the truth about Zack. The bombshell revelation that Zack is the kingpin of a sex trafficking operation will also impact Brash & Sassy. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) recently accepted a business proposal by Zack and Abby.

Soap Opera Digest’s Fall Preview also hints that Zack and Tessa’s past history will be revealed.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Hatches A Revenge Plot, Brings Kevin Back To Genoa City #news https://t.co/lqfYYOWmcH pic.twitter.com/2s80DKm8ot — PHILLY DAILY (@PHLdaily) September 18, 2017

Graham Exposes Ashley’s Paternity Secret, Revelation Impacts Entire Abbot Family

Meanwhile, the relationship between Jack (Peter Bergman) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) encounters major setbacks. Graham (Max Shippee) sparks a war between Jack and Victor when he sends to Victor photos showing Nikki kissing Jack at the Abbott Cabin.

Graham will also be at the center of trouble that rocks the Abbott family this fall. Dina (Marla Adams) arms Graham with information about Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) paternity secret. Graham will use the information to defend his relationship with Dina from interference by Jack and Ashley. It remains to be seen whether Ashley succumbs to Graham’s blackmail by stopping her efforts to dig up dirt on him.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Faith Turns On Victor, Phyllis Suspects A Mole, Graham Threatens Ashley https://t.co/9AXSgN7plv pic.twitter.com/rgQ2hdU8VV — Celebrity News ✨ (@UpdatedCeleb) September 15, 2017

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Plots Revenge Against Nick And Nikki, Lily Moves To Divorce Cane? https://t.co/4vr8lYj2ZJ pic.twitter.com/ZjmUjPieTT — Celebrity News ✨ (@UpdatedCeleb) September 17, 2017

Ashley will have to weigh her decision carefully. She would likely come to a crucial decision-making moment in which she has to choose between protecting her paternity secret and protecting Dina from Graham who appears to have wormed his way into Dina’s affections by subterfuge.

It looks like Graham will eventually expose Ashley’s paternity secret, and that the revelation will have consequences for the Abbotts.

Billy, Victoria And Phyllis Love Triangle

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) eventually discovers that Billy (Jason Thompson) secretly used her laptop to access Jabot files and steal information. The discovery puts a great strain on their relationship. The strain in his relationship with Phyllis forces Billy into Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) arms.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria steps up her effort to win Billy back, while Jack continues trying to use Phyllis to wage war against Billy.

Y&R spoilers, however, hint that Phyllis and Billy eventually resolve their differences.

Cane, Lily And Juliet

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Juliet (Laur Allen) continues to tighten her grip on Cane (Daniel Goddard). The two continue to bond as they expect their baby. However, Cane is unable to get over his relationship with Lily (Christel Khalil). He wants his wife and family back, but Lily is adamant.

Y&R spoilers hint that Lily makes a decision about her relationship with Cane. It is uncertain whether she makes a move to save her marriage or end it.

However, fans remain optimistic about the long-term prospects for “Lane.”

Victor And Nick Duke It Out

Young and the Restless spoilers tease further escalation of the conflict between Victor and Nick. Victor will also find himself at odds with Nikki over her relationship with Jack. The conflict splits the family because Victor’s unforgiving attitude leaves everyone with no choice but to choose a side.

Y&R spoilers also tease that Victor makes a move that stuns the residents of Genoa City. The move will likely prove devastating to Nick. However, Nick will have Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) by his side. Chelsea struggles to win Faith’s confidence.

Y&R buzz and rumors claim that Victor’s move that stuns the residents of Genoa City could be the return of Adam Newman.

Spoilers from Daytime Royalty hint that Nick faces a big challenge from someone other than Victor.

