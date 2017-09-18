The Boston Celtics vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on opening day will be satisfying and feisty. After swapping point guards, both teams believe that they have a chance to compete for the Larry O’Brien trophy this upcoming season.

Irving helped contribute to the Cavaliers’ three NBA Finals run and completed every NBA players’ dream of winning a Championship. Irving and LeBron were a well-oiled machine, and no team in the East could stop them.

Why fix something that doesn’t need to be fixed? Why trade Kyrie? After the Cavs fired former general manager David Griffin, who wanted to keep Irving, things went left field for the Cavaliers entire team. Griffin was LeBron’s friend, and Kyrie loved Griffin as well. However, Irving let it be known that he wanted to be traded after Griffin’s departure.

Irving didn’t want to be Robin for another year, and there were reports that Irving didn’t want to play with LeBron anymore. There’s a possibility that Irving didn’t want to share the ball with LeBron. According to Iman Shumpert, he said Irving left because somebody is going to get the shortened, meaning their stats, if he would’ve kept playing with LeBron.

In the latest news, Irving appeared on ESPN’s First Take and made his opening day matchup even worse by adding more fire to the feud. There were rumors saying that Irving didn’t speak to LeBron before and after his trade, and Irving addressed those rumors. Irving responded and ultimately said he doesn’t care how LeBron felt after he was traded.

“I don’t think you owe anything to another person in terms of figuring out what you want to do with your life. It’s not anything personal, I’m not here to tirade anybody or to go at any particular person or the organization because I have nothing but love for Cleveland. I have nothing but love for the time I spent there. It’s nothing about that. There comes a time where you mature as an individual, it’s time to make that decision. and there is no looking back from that standpoint. There is no time to figure out how to save somebody’s feelings when ultimately you have to be selfish in figuring out what you want to do.”

Irving and LeBron are possibly feuding, and Kyrie’s latest statement will make the ratings go up drastically on opening night.

In addition, it can be inferred that Kyrie wasn’t happy with Cleveland and wanted to be elsewhere.

Kyrie Irving on First Take when asked about leaving money on the table in leaving Cleveland: "You can't put a price on happiness." — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) September 18, 2017

Stephen A. Smith asked Kyrie if he believes he can win a title without LeBron, and his answer was perfect.

Kyrie responded, “Oh, absolutely.”

Can you win a championship without LeBron? @KyrieIrving: pic.twitter.com/kQmnwy09eU — First Take (@FirstTake) September 18, 2017

Kyrie wanted to leave Cleveland to better himself and work on his game. Pairing with LeBron made Irving sacrifice some of his game. Before LeBron came to Cleveland, Irving was free-flowing in a lot of games.

Irving told First Take, “It wasn’t about me not wanting to win, it wasn’t anything about that,” he noted. “I want to be extremely, extremely happy in perfecting my craft and that was the only intent I had in all of this.”

It’s all about winning for Kyrie, but when he matches up against the Cavaliers, LeBron will come with everything he’s got in his arsenal.

[Featured Image by Jason Miller/Getty Images]