Kim Kardashian Reveals That North Gave Her A Gift Before Paris Robbery

Almost a year ago, Kim Kardashian experienced the most traumatizing event of her life. The reality star was held at gunpoint, gagged and robbed by masked gunmen in a hotel in Paris.

On the October issue of Allure magazine, Kardashian opened up and revealed that she sought advice from her therapist as she was having anxiety attacks before leaving for Paris. She felt uneasy and anxious as she feared for a terrorist attack.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s daughter, North, felt her mother’s anxiety and thoughtfully decided to give her a gift in order to reassure her that everything is going to be alright.

“She gave me a little plastic treasure box, and she put her little jewels in it — like, fake little plastic jewels — and she was like, ‘Mommy, this will keep you safe when you go to Paris.'”

The gift of her daughter is something Kardashian considers to be priceless. For her, that little plastic treasure box is worth more than any of her mansions, luxury cars, and jewelry.

For the 36-year-old mother of two, the gift of family is what she values in life the most. Kardashian has been vocal about wanting to expand her family. She wants to have more children to create a loving and caring support system.

According to Us Weekly, Kardashian and husband, Kanye West, are reportedly expecting their 3rd child via surrogacy. The surrogate mom is 3 months pregnant and is expected to give birth in January 2018. North will finally have someone she could play dolls and all those girly stuff with as the 3rd baby is rumored to be a girl.

Kardashian has previously expressed that North finds it difficult to get along with her little brother Saint. North gets jealous whenever her mom breastfeeds him. The little girl apparently goes out of her way to exclude Saint from spending time with her.

The beauty mogul reportedly plans to provide North with therapy in order to help her cope with his little brother.

Kim Kardashian has proven that family is the most important thing for her. The Kardashians’ strong family bond could possibly be the reason that made them successful in their reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

