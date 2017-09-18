Jenelle Evans’ Wedding Countdown Begins With A Possible Glimpse At Her Wedding Dress On Instagram

Jenelle Evans is preparing to walk down the aisle with fiancé David Eason.

As the Teen Mom 2 couple continues to be faced with allegations of drug use and child abuse, Evans is keeping her mind focused on the positive things in life, which include her September 23 wedding with Eason.

“Love is in the air. The countdown is on…5 more days!” Jenelle Evans wrote in the caption of a September 19 video clip on Instagram.

In the clip, Jenelle Evans is seen teasing fans by showcasing a white strapless gown beneath a white robe. However, when it comes to the item being the reality star’s wedding dress, it is hard to say whether or not she will be getting married in the gown.

Although Jenelle Evans has confirmed that she will be wearing a lace wedding dress, she hinted that the item worn in her Instagram clip may instead be a separate item worn specifically for a photo shoot done for her soon-to-be-husband.

“[I] can’t wait to show @easondavid88 his wedding gift,” she also noted in her caption.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason began dating in 2015 and became engaged earlier this year after welcoming their daughter, Ensley Jolie Eason, at the end of January.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Sep 15, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

While attending the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles last month, Jenelle Evans spoke to Us Weekly magazine about her upcoming wedding to David Eason, revealing that they will be tying the knot during a Southern, rustic ceremony and noting that her dress would include lace. Evans also said that her dress would be slim-fitting, just like the one seen in her Instagram photo earlier today.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:07am PDT

Jenelle Evans is mom to three children, including 8-year-old Jace, who remains in the custody of her mother, Barbara, 3-year-old Kaiser, whose grandmother recently filed for custody of, and her youngest child, seven-month-old Ensley.

David Eason also has two children from previous relationships.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]