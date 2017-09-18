Three Dates And Reasons The World Was Predicted To End

In less than one week, the world is reportedly going to end, according to some of the recent happenings, but hasn’t everyone heard this before? There have always been those who believe in conspiracy theories and who think that things such as Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, and the total solar eclipse are signs of the end of times. There have been countless times in the past that people predicted the end of the world, but they just never seemed to happen.

A number of people are very up in arms right now as Christian numerologist David Meade states the world will end on September 23, 2017, according to Biblical scripture. Fox News reports that Meade thinks the hurricanes and eclipse were signs of the apocalypse and that all is lining up for the end of the world this Saturday.

If you’re concerned about the world ending on Saturday, you have to remember that Meade isn’t the first person to predict the end of times. On these three occasions in the past, all existence was supposed to cease, but it’s still moving along.

The Mayan “Doomsday” Calendar — 2012

For a very long time, there was the belief that the world would end on December 21, 2012, and that was all according to Mayan calendars. Apparently, their writings and calendar stated eons ago that all life was going to end just a few days before Christmas back in 2012. It was such a big deal that there was even a movie about it.

Slate reported that most of the panic came from fear-mongering sites on the internet that just tried to freak people out. December 21, 2012, was the date that the Mayan calendar ended, but there was never a prophecy stating that all life would come to its horrific closure on that day.

Halley’s Comet — 1910

Some people may never have the opportunity to see Halley’s Comet as it only appears once every 76 years, but it supposedly almost wiped everyone out back in 1910. Wired states that a lot of people believe the comet was coming so close to Earth that it would crash into the planet or emit poisonous gases that would kill everyone.

People began building bunkers and even offered to sacrifice other human beings to appease the gods. While Halley’s Comet did come quite close, there was no damage to be found, no gas to smell, and no deaths recorded because of it.

Harold’s Camping prediction of the Rapture — 2011

Harold Camping was a Christian radio broadcaster who became very well known for his prediction of the end of the world, but it didn’t happen when he said it would. Not being one to give up very easily, Camping predicted another date — and then another date — before passing away in 2013 without ever being correct.

Camping was said to have predicted an exact date for the end of the world on 12 different occasions, but 2011 was his busiest year. He originally had his followers thinking Jesus Christ would return on May 21 of that year, but when that didn’t happen, he pushed it to October 7, 2011.

As reported by ABC News, it may be needless to say, but he wasn’t correct on that one either.

The idea that the world is going to end is something that has been discussed and predicted for literally centuries, but it is obvious that none of them turned out to be true. Many have their idea as to when the apocalypse is going to happen, and it is believed that the massive hurricanes and solar eclipse are all part of it. It could be that David Meade is right and the world will end on Saturday, but there’s no sense in worrying because no one can do anything about it.

Well, unless you have a ticket to get onto a giant ark.

