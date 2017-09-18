The Emmy Awards 2017 was a night filled with surprises. Perhaps the biggest surprise of them all, which everyone’s jaw drop, was the presence of former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. However, his brief stint in what is dubbed as the biggest night for television reportedly did not sit well with the VIPs that attended the event.

Spicer, who received attention and criticism as the press secretary for President Donald Trump’s administration, was on stage at the 69th Emmy Awards where he jokingly mocked his former boss. Host Stephen Colbert was poking fun at Trump’s obsession with ratings and crowd sizes when he called Spicer to assess the turnout at the Microsoft Theater that night.

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period,” Spicer declared as he was wheeled onto the stage on a podium, Vanity Fair wrote. “Both in person and around the world.” The joke was in reference to a categorical statement he previously made about how Trump’s inauguration had the “largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, period.”

During Spicer’s appearance, the camera also focused on Melissa McCarthy, who recently won an Emmy Award for her Sean Spicer parodies on Saturday Night Live.

Although Spicer’s appearance drew in mixed reactions from viewers, the former government official reportedly received an unwelcome reception backstage at The Emmy Awards 2017. A source exclusively told Radar Online that Spicer got so much flak at the event. While some celebrities were straight up rude to him, others also said nasty things to him. The source claimed that some attendees were even asking the event’s production team why Spicer was even there in the first place.

The 42-year-old, however, took it in stride and ignored all the negativity that was thrown at him. The source added that he may have done so in an attempt to make new friends in the entertainment industry. “It was so obvious that he is desperate to sway public opinion and make a new career in television,” the insider opined.

On the contrary, another source told CNN that Spicer was very popular and was even mobbed by attendees who wanted to take a picture with him. The source said that Spicer could barely eat at the Governor’s Ball because everyone wanted to talk to him.

Having Sean Spicer portray himself at The Emmy Awards 2017 was an idea suggested by Colbert days before the show. At the time he was booked to appear, Spicer was already in Los Angeles for Jimmy Kimmel Live! To prevent the information from leaking, Spicer had to practice the skit in an almost empty auditorium.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]