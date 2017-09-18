ESPN’s Michelle Beadle Says Donald Trump Does Not Deserve An Apology From Jemele Hill

ESPN SportsNation co-host Michelle Beadle expressed revulsion as she was asked whether Donald Trump deserves an apology from Jemele Hill for the latter’s controversial remarks against the President.

Last week, ESPN SportsCenter host, Jemele Hill, spawned controversy as she sent out a series of tweets accusing Trump of being a white supremacist. Hill asserted that Trump is ignorant, offensive, unqualified and unfit to serve as the President of the United States.

The sports journalist believes that Trump would not even win the presidency if he weren’t white. She also insisted that Trump has largely surrounded himself with other white supremacists.

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

In retaliation, Donald Trump took it to Twitter and demanded that ESPN apologize for the behavior of their employee. Trump believes that he deserves an apology for the “untruth” he was accused of by Hill.

ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

TMZ got the chance to catch up with Michelle Beadle and ask for her opinion as she was on her way to work at ESPN.

Beadle was asked whether she heard about Trump’s tweet. The SportsNation co-host then replied with sarcasm, asking who Trump is.

When asked if she thinks that Hill should apologize to Trump for her comments, Beadle replied, “Absolutely not.” She mocked and laughed at the idea of Trump getting an apology.

White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, urges ESPN to fire Hill for her comments. Sanders believes that what Hill did was a “fireable offense” and that the host should be held accountable for her “inappropriate” remarks.

ESPN public relations responded and released a statement regarding the dispute between Hill and Trump.

“The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the President do not represent the position of ESPN. We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.”

Hill apologized to ESPN for her behavior. The latter had already accepted the apology.

Meanwhile, everyone is still eagerly anticipating whether Trump’s demand for an apology will be complied with by Hill. Shall we continue waiting patiently for the next move in their controversial dispute? Or is Hill simply going to ignore the POTUS’ demand? We’ll soon find out.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]