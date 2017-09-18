Milo Ventimiglia Cozied Up To A Mystery Woman At The Emmys And 9 Other Things You Didn’t See On TV

Sunday was a big night for The Handmaid’s Tale, Big Little Lies, and Veep at the 69th Annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, but even with E! being live on the red carpet and CBS airing the actual three-hour event at the Microsoft Theater, there was still a lot the cameras didn’t catch. Here are the 10 best moments you didn’t see on TV.

Milo Ventimiglia gets cozy with rumored girlfriend, Kelly Egarian.

Ventimiglia, the star of NBC’s hit drama This Is Us and nominee for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, was seen in the VIP lounge getting close to Kelly Egarian, the marketing coordinator for fashion brand Stella McCartney. According to E! News, the pair showed some PDA, even though they haven’t confirmed they are a couple.

Ben Affleck joined Lindsay Shookus as her date.

They were absent from the red carpet, but Affleck and Shookus went through the VIP entrance and were spotted together in the VIP lounge. E! News reports that the couple were smiling and looked “very happy together.” Shookus is an executive producer for Saturday Night Live.

Shailene Woodley ditches her shoes.

One of the many stars of Big Little Lies, Woodley was seen running to the bathroom sans shoes.

Keith Urban FaceTime’s the kids.

After his wife, Nicole Kidman, took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series, Urban called the children to let them know their mom had won.

No (big little) lie: Reese Witherspoon and Keith Urban's reactions to Nicole Kidman's #Emmys speech are making us emotional. pic.twitter.com/bnXAcnto7F — E! News (@enews) September 18, 2017

Reese Witherspoon likes to take selfies.

Another star of Big Little Lies, Witherspoon was spotted taking a few selfies during commercial breaks. She even included husband Jim Toth in a few of the shots.

The audience booed when Sterling K. Brown was cut off.

Milo Ventimiglia’s TV son, Brown won the award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role on NBC’s This Is Us, but he was cut off mid-speech by loud music. The crowd was not happy and started booing, but this didn’t stop Brown. He just kept on going, which caused the audience to cheer. He eventually finished his speech in the press room after leaving the stage.

Thank you for sharing your talent with the world. Congratulations on your #Emmy win @sterlingkbrown! A post shared by This Is Us (@nbcthisisus) on Sep 17, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

Elisabeth Moss gets bleeped.

Moss won Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The Handmaid’s Tale, and during her speech, when she was thanking her mom, her audio got cut. What did she say that caused such a problem? She was thanking her mom for teaching her to be a “f***ing badass.”

There was a long line at the bar.

Laverne Cox from Orange Is the New Black got tired of waiting for a drink, so she ditched the line and went back to her seat.

Celebrities are fans, too.

Sarah Paulson was all smiles when she met Robin Wright, and after she shook her hand, she reportedly turned to her friends and said how much she loved her work. Meanwhile, Veep star Tony Hale is a big fan of My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, telling star Rachel Bloom that he is binging it and is on Episode 4.

Emmayyyyys #Emmys A post shared by Rachel Bloom (@racheldoesstuff) on Sep 17, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

The red carpet finally got air conditioning.

After last year’s heat that left celebrities glistening while entering the awards show, the Emmys decided this year to add air conditioning on the red carpet, making the stars and the media much cooler.

Tell us! What was your favorite moment of the Emmy Awards? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]