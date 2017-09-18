Celebrities Rally Around Carson Daly After The Shocking Death Of His Mom

Carson Daly announced the sad and sudden death of his mother today (September 18), and the Voice host is receiving a whole lot of love from his peers at such a tragic time.

Carson confirmed that his mom, Pattie Daly Caruso, had tragically passed away on September 17 aged 73-years-old. The Desert Sun is reporting that her cause of death was a heart attack and that she died in her Palm Desert home.

In a statement obtained by Today, Carson said that although she had died suddenly, she still fortunately passed away “peacefully” in California.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, wife, grandmother, Pattie Daly Caruso,” the TV personality said.

“Kiki, as she was known to her grandchildren and many others, touched so many lives with her kindness, her giant spirit, and her love of life,” Carson continued in his heartfelt statement. “She will be terribly missed by her family and the world, but her spark will shine for eternity.”

Today, where Carson is also an anchor, confirmed this morning that they were collectively “mourning the loss of an extended family member” while Daly’s co-workers shared sweet messages for the late Pattie and her son both on the morning show and across social media.

“Carson, we are so sorry, and our thoughts are with you and your family,” Matt Lauer said during the morning broadcast.

WATCH: Our thoughts and prayers are with @CarsonDaly and his family. Carson’s mom passed away on Sunday https://t.co/KeMxyTMleb pic.twitter.com/472jCXVjnf — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 18, 2017

“What a devoted and loving son Carson is, and Pattie was just a force,” Savannah Guthrie then added on the September 18 episode of the NBC show.

“You will never meet a more devoted and loving and admiring son than @CarsonDaly,” Savannah then tweeted. “His sweet mom Pattie lives in my heart forever.”

Kathie Lee Gifford, who lost her own mother just last week, and co-star Hoda Kotb also sent love to their co-anchor. They tweeted on September 18 that they were sending “prayers” to Carson and the Daly family.

Geoff Shackelford‏ also tweeted his condolences to the Voice host.

“One of the coolest golf moms ever, and such a huge part of making @CarsonDaly a great guy and talent,” he wrote on Twitter. “RIP Pattie.”

Carson’s wife and Today food contributor Siri Daly also spoke out about her mother-in-law’s sudden passing on social media. Sharing a sweet photo of the late star to Instagram, she said she was “heartbroken” by her death.

Telling her followers that she affectionately referred to her as “O’Mo,” which was short for “other mother,” Daly wrote in the caption that her husband’s mom Pattie “was a vibrant force in my life.”

“I feel her presence today and will forever. Carson and I appreciate your love and support,” she added on the social media site shortly after Pattie’s death was announced by her son.

In addition to being Carson’s mom, Pattie was also a star in her own right.

Daly was the host of the local entertainment show Valley Views, where she interviewed various celebrities, including Donald Trump.

The local series ran for more than 25 years and, according to the Desert Sun, was named the longest-running show within the Coachella Valley.

