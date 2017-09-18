Jana Duggar, Still Single, Shows New Job Potential On ‘Counting On’, Twin John May Be Courting Texan Girl

Jana Duggar is still single and is not courting, but it looks like she may be preparing herself for a new job. While the Duggar family has not stated anything publicly, the fans of Counting On are more than excited to see the 27-year-old Duggar step into a new role on the show – a talk show host. With her twin John David rumored to be courting a girl in Texas, Jana may have the time on her hands to develop her new interest into a full-fledged job.

Recently, Jana’s twin, John David Duggar, has gotten attention for possibly courting without the knowledge of the fans. The word on the street is that he is dating a girl in Texas and uses his flight training to pay a visit. With his training and these secretive rendezvous, John “spends very little time at home in Arkansas,” according to the Hollywood Gossip.

When he made a birthday video for his mother, he revealed that he was in Texas, which added to the evidence that he is attending to some business in the Lone Star State.

As for Jana, she has been spending most of her time at home, taking care of her numerous siblings. For Joe and Kendra’s wedding, she was relegated with the little girls, hardly over the age of 11, to make a video congratulating the couple as all her married sisters got to have their own recording.

“That must be all the girls that are left at home,” a fan commented on the video Jana led with all the unmarried girls. “I feel bad for Janna having to share a room with such little girls. She deserves a room of her own.”

But one of the most recent TLC clips shows that Jana is showing potential for a job that nobody would have ever thought of her. She interviewed Joe and Kendra, right after their wedding, about each other’s tendencies and habits and Counting On fans immediately saw her as a talk show host.

“If Jana is hinting here that she plans to be a talk show host, you can mark our family down as being loyal viewers,” one fan commented. “I’m sure most of her topics will be family related but I wouldn’t mind some consumer-focused segments.”

The Duggar children have very little prospects for jobs in the real world. Most of them do not attend college. The boys are encouraged to learn a trade while the girls tend to get married when they are very young. Joy-Anna Duggar got married this past May at the age of 19, while most of her other sisters got married soon after they turned 20.

So it is not normal in the family that Jana has not courted, let alone gotten married, even though she is in her late twenties. The 27-year-old Duggar has expressed that she does want to move out and start a family of her own, but there has been no worthy candidate.

“I know how it feels to wait for ‘Prince Charming’ to come along,” the 27-year-old Duggar said according to Radar Online.

“I’m still waiting. Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because you’re not part of ‘that’ group.”

She has been linked to Tim Tebow, Lawson Bates, and Jonathan Hartono in the past.

