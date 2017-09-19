Robert Pattinson’s Fianceé, FKA Twigs, Spotted Without Her Engagement Ring Amid Split Rumors

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have been the subject of split rumors in the past few months, especially since the two have not been seen together for quite a while. Adding more fuel to split rumors was the recent sighting of FKA Twigs without her engagement ring.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old singer was spotted at the Versus London Fashion Week show looking stylish as ever. FKA Twigs rocked her usual bold fashion statement with her oversized maroon trench coat over a printed mini-dress.

The British songwriter also donned a variety of accessories, including several necklaces and rings. However, noticeably missing was FKA Twigs’ distinctive engagement ring, which was given by her fiancé, Robert Pattinson.

Interestingly, FKA Twigs appeared to continue giving subtle hints that there is indeed trouble in paradise between her and the actor. The following day, the singer sat front row at the Christopher Kane SS18 London Fashion Week show with her engagement ring still nowhere in sight.

This is not the first time that FKA Twigs stepped out in public without the silver ring given by Robert Pattinson. Back in August, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the songstress was not wearing the engagement ring, which instantly sparked split rumors.

The couple got engaged on April 2015 but have not been seen together since May this year.

Over the past few months, FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson have been bombarded with speculation that their romance is fizzling out. In fact, the couple has been spotted separately on different occasions, showing no signs of each other.

In August, the Twilight actor was seen enjoying a dinner date with his longtime friend Katy Perry. The pair were photographed getting cozy during their night out at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California.

Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson have faced dating rumors in the past. The duo was first linked to each other when Perry was seen out with Pattinson after his highly-publicized split from Kristen Stewart.

They also faced yet another dating rumor after the singer’s split from Orlando Bloom. This is despite reports that Robert has been engaged to longtime girlfriend FKA Twigs.

Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson Cozy Up Fueling Dating Rumors https://t.co/82nbTjuTRn — TMZ (@TMZ) August 6, 2017

Meanwhile, FKA Twigs also appeared to be having a good time lately as she was spotted getting cozy with a hot French model during a romantic Ibiza getaway.

The singer was photographed with Parisian model Brieuc Breitenstein sightseeing on the Spanish island. During their day out, the duo seemed to be really comfortable with each other’s company, sparking speculation that something romantic was going on between them.

In the photos, the two were engaged in what seemed to be a passionate conversation, gazing at each other intently. At one point, the model appeared to be nuzzling the singer’s hair as they stood close together.

Ibiza Wednesday | #fkatwigs A post shared by FKA Updates/Pictures (@itsfkatwigs) on Aug 11, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

So far, Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have yet to confirm if their engagement is still on. It also remains unclear whether the couple has parted ways for good or are just trying to keep things private as much as possible.

[Featured Image by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP Images]