‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Greg Rikaart Return Bombshell, Did Chloe Kill Adam Newman?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Greg Rikaart will return for a short stint on the CBS soap opera starting Wednesday, September 20, SheKnows Soaps reported. The network has been tight-lipped about Kevin’s returning storyline. It led to the speculation that his return will be tied to Chloe Mitchell’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) involvement with Adam Newman’s alleged death.

Celeb Dirty Laundry shared that Kevin could be returning to Genoa City with the scoop that Chloe had nothing to do with Adam’s death. The truth is, if he can prove that Chloe didn’t kill Adam, she could return with him to Genoa City.

The biggest question on Y&R fans’ minds is, did Chloe really kill Adam? The Young and the Restless has been fuzzy on the details of Adam’s death. The viewers realize the reason is that the network plans to recast Adam’s role and bring him back. That would vindicate Chloe, or would it?

The assumption is that if Adam returns to Y&R that Chloe didn’t kill him. However, that may be a reach because she admitted that she felt relieved after he was presumed dead. Does that prove she killed him?

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that it doesn’t prove her innocent nor her guilt. Chloe suffered a horrific loss when her daughter, Delia died. She tried to move on from her daughter’s tragic death, but she couldn’t. She wished she could kill Adam and seemed to make plans to do it.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Kevin could be returning to bring Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) news about his son. Perhaps, Chloe told Kevin that she didn’t kill Adam or offered some concrete proof of her innocence.

If Kevin had evidence that Chloe didn’t hurt Adam, he would want to clear her name so they could return to GC to live. After all Genoa City is home to them both and the place they wanted to raise their daughter, Bella.

All the Young and the Restless spoilers have revealed about Kevin’s return is it will be a short stint. He will appear in a handful of episodes for about two weeks. His followers hope this appearance will pave the way to bring him back to Genoa City permanently.

Do you think Chloe killed Adam? Why do you think Kevin is coming back to Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]