Nikki Bella And John Cena Face Drama On ‘Total Bellas’ As She Prepares For ‘DWTS’ Debut

Nikki Bella and John Cena may have their hands full with wedding planning and Bella’s new gig on Dancing with the Stars, but on-screen, their relationship has been plagued by drama.

Shortly after the Season 2 premiere of Total Bellas weeks ago, Nikki Bella began facing allegations of two-timing after her mom saw her little brother, JJ, walking behind her as they FaceTimed.

While one might assume that Nikki Bella’s own mother would know better than to think that she would be seeing another man behind her fiance’s back, the strange rumor made its way back to Nikki’s sister, Brie, who quickly called her and confronted her about the situation. In turn, Wrestling Inc. explained that Nikki Bella was forced to tell her twin that their brother was staying with her and John Cena after separating from his wife.

Nikki Bella and John Cena’s Total Bellas drama came around the same time that Bella was named as one of the Season 25 contestants of Dancing with the Stars.

In a second report shared by Wrestling Inc. on September 16, Nikki Bella was seen preparing for her upcoming debut on the ABC dancing competition. In a clip from the show, she admitted that she often FaceTimes with John Cena to show him what she’s been learning on the dance floor.

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Sep 17, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

Nikki Bella has been paired up with dancer Artem Chigvintsev, as she explained to Extra TV days ago.

While John Cena is certainly supportive of his soon-to-be-wife’s stint in the ballroom, he will unfortunately not be in attendance when Nikki Bella debuts her dancing skills during tonight’s premiere. As Bella explained to host Mario Lopez, Cena’s WWE career has landed him in China for this week’s episode, but when it comes to Cena’s future visits, Bella anticipates that there will be at least a couple.

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Aug 9, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

To see more of Nikk Bella, don’t miss the second season of Total Bellas, which airs on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network, and tune into the premiere of Dancing with the Stars Season 25 tonight, September 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

[Featured Image by Erika Goldring/Getty Images]