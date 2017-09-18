Woman Attacks 4 BC Students With Acid Then Shows Photos Of Her Own Acid Burns Around Train Station

The four women who were attacked with acid as they waited for a train at a station in France have been identified as Boston College students, who are studying aboard. All four of the women are in their early 20s, with three studying out of Paris, France, and one studying in Denmark.

The women, who are all juniors in college, have been identified as Courtney Siverling, Charlotte Kaufman, Michelle Krug, and Kelsey Kroton. Kroton is the student who is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, for her studies.

The four women stood at the train station preparing to board a train when an unstable 41-year-old woman approached them and sprayed them with a cleaning solution that contained acid. Two of the women suffered burns on their face and the other two were burnt on their legs when the acid splashed them, according to the Daily Mail.

While all four suffered burns, they are expected to be just fine. The worst injury was to one of the students who complained of some vision loss after the acid splashed in her eyes. The woman, who is reported to have “deep psychological problems,” was believed to pick up a cleaning solution at a local DIY store. That solution contained hydrochloric acid, which was the agent that delivered the burns. The attacker didn’t attempt to flee and she was taken into custody at the scene.

After the attack, the woman displayed photos of herself, which showed her own burns from a previous incident. The woman told detectives that she had been attacked with acid when she was younger. After the attack, she stayed in the station and showed pictures of herself that displayed the burns, according to the Telegraph.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. on Sunday at the Gare de Marseille — St Charles Station. The train station was jam-packed with people at the time of the attack as the holiday season in France was coming to an end. The woman didn’t yell out any “slogans” at the time of the attack and the psychological condition of the suspect did not indicate a terrorist attack.

In another article from the Daily Mail, one of the victims took to her social media site to ask people to pray for their attacker. Boston College student Courtney Siverling, 20, posted on Sunday that she and her friends are all safe and that she would like people to pray for the woman who attacked them.

She asked on her Facebook account that people pray for the woman to be healed of her mental illness. According to the Daily Mail, “The four students were treated at a Marseille hospital but released mid-afternoon. The worst injured had suffered impaired vision.”

[Featured Image by Alex Tihonovs/Shutterstock]