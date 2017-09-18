‘The Voice’ Season 13: Jennifer Hudson Predicted To Win

Is Jennifer Hudson headed for a win on The Voice Season 13?

According to a new sneak peek, the returning judges of the show, including Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Miley Cyrus, don’t stand a chance against the newest member of the show.

“She’s really not a rookie at this,” Blake Sheldon pointed out during the preview clip of The Voice Season 13, which was shared by Us Weekly magazine on September 13.

As fans of Jennifer Hudson may recall, the American Idol contestant turned actress became the first female coach to win on the British version of The Voice just months ago and now, as she prepares for the U.S. version of the series, her co-stars appear to believe that she has an advantage over past newbies of the show.

In addition, as Adam Levine was quick to point out, Jennifer Hudson is the only coach of The Voice who has won an Oscar. In fact, Jennifer Hudson has won numerous awards, including a Golden Globe award and two Grammys,

During another scene from The Voice Season 13 sneak peek, Jennifer Hudson is seen explaining that her journey to superstardom began on a show quite like The Voice and then, years later, she looked up to see Whitney Houston handing her a Grammy.

Continuing on, Jennifer Hudson promised to fight for her team contestants because she knows exactly what it’s like to be in their shoes.

“Winning is important to me because the contestants want to win, and I want to win for them,” Jennifer Hudson said.

Jennifer Hudson was announced as a Season 13 judge earlier this year after Miley Cyrus confirmed her return to The Voice last October. As for the future seasons of the show, it is hard to say who will be included. However, Kelly Clarkson has been confirmed as a future judge and it is pretty safe to say that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, who have been with The Voice since its start, aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

To see more of Jennifer Hudson and her co-stars, including Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine, don’t miss the Season 13 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

