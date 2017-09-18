Joseph Duggar & Kendra Caldwell’s Wedding: 5 Big Moments From The ‘Counting On’ Sneak Peek

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s wedding included a lot of tears, a potentially dangerous stunt, and a surprising live performance.

Counting On fans who can’t wait to see Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s TLC wedding special are in luck. The network has just released two short videos that give viewers a front row seat for the couple’s nuptials, and they include big moments like Joseph and Kendra’s first kiss and the lighting of their unity candle. Fans can check the videos out by downloading the TLC GO app or using their cable TV provider account information to watch them on the TLC GO website.

So what can fans look forward to seeing in the short sneak peeks? Below is a rundown of some of the biggest moments from Joseph and Kendra’s wedding.

Joseph Duggar’s Tears

“Whenever I saw Kendra walking down the aisle, I couldn’t hold back. I started crying,” Joseph said in a post-wedding video that was posted by TLC on September 8, the day that the couple tied the knot.

Joseph wasn’t lying; he began tearing up the moment he saw Kendra walking toward him in her sparkly princess dress. He was so emotional that his chin starting quivering, and he had to take a few deep breaths to pull himself together. However, Kendra got her crying out of the way before she made it to the altar. Her father, Pastor Paul Caldwell, officiated the wedding and gave her away, and the father and daughter shed a few tears together before walking down the aisle arm-in-arm.

“I’m allergic to giving daughters away,” the pastor quipped.

A Dowry Joke

Before giving Kendra away, Pastor Caldwell whipped out his phone and read a few words about the value of his daughter and the cost of raising her.

“Before we go any further, I have something I’d like to say,” he began. “I want to explain to you, Joe, that this is one of the most precious gifts I have. She’s very special. We have sacrificed things that we desire, our time, our love. I ran some numbers.”

“I figured $849,848.15 would just about cover the food and clothing for the last 19 years’ journey, so when you write your dowry check, you know exactly what to pay for.”

Operation: Ring Drop

When it was time to exchange rings, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s wedding guests were in for a surprise. Joseph turned around to get the bride’s ring from his best man, but Josiah Duggar didn’t have it in his hand; the important piece of jewelry was high up in the air. Someone rappelled down from the ceiling of the church and gave the ring to Josiah, who then handed it over to Joseph.

“There it is,” Joseph said as the wedding guests applauded and laughed at the daring stunt.

Josiah Duggar teased the wedding day prank in one of his recent Instagram posts.

The Modern Music

While Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell were lighting their unity candle, a singer performed “Butterfly Kisses,” Bob Carlisle’s 1997 hit song about a father’s love for his daughter. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have said that they don’t let their children listen to modern music, so the song choice might surprise longtime fans of the Duggar family. However, Kendra’s parents might have different rules about what their family is allowed to listen to.

An example of a “unity song” chosen by a Duggar bride is “Come Thou Fount,” the hymn that was performed at Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s wedding. According to the Duggar Family Blog, it was written in 1757.

The First Kiss

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell didn’t keep their first kiss short and sweet; they smashed their faces together and locked lips for about ten seconds as white rose petals rained down on them. They both agreed that the kiss was “amazing.”

According to People, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s full Counting On wedding special will air sometime next month on TLC.

