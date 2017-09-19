Justin Timberlake’s Wife Jessica Biel Stuns At Emmys Solo Amid Lawsuit: Did Alleged Theft Hurt Marriage?

Jessica Biel, known for roles ranging from 7th Heaven to The Sinner, stole the spotlight at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Biel’s red carpet sizzle took place in the wake of a bombshell lawsuit alleging that the restaurant which she co-owns withheld thousands in tips that were supposed to go to employees. And even as her dazzle was somewhat dimmed by the negative publicity surrounding the theft allegations, Jessica’s solo appearance sparked rumors that her marriage with Justin Timberlake is in trouble.

‘7th Heaven’ Alum And ‘The Sinner’ Star Stuns

Biel always looks fabulous, whether she’s stepping out with her and Justin Timberlake’s 2-year-old son Silas for a mommy-and-me day or making a talk show appearance. But her red carpet glamour at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night showed that Jessica went above and beyond to dress to impress, noted the Daily Mail.

Timberlake’s 35-year-old wife put her toned legs on display by opting for a thigh-high split dress, completing her dazzle with a plunging neckline. Biel went with a silver and nude gown that showed off her slender waistline. The actress let her curly hair cascade and held a delicate gold purse by her side as she stood alone on red carpet without Timberlake, who she married in Italy in 2012.

Justin and Jessica have one son, and she revealed that their 2-year-old is learning to use his words in a way that shows his spirited personality.

“[My 2-year-old son is] saying to me, ‘No, no, Mommy! We are not gonna do this anymore.'”

Biel also revealed that Silas has a favorite phrase, “This is not a match,” which she translates as his determination not to do something.

Where’s Justin Timberlake?

But even as Jessica charmed the media, her solo appearance sparked questions about Timberlake’s whereabouts. Justin is not a novice when it comes to the Emmy Awards. Although his wife has never even received a nomination, Timberlake has earned eight nominations and won four awards.

Jessica shared an Instagram photo of herself getting ready for the evening, thanking her glam squad for their contributions.

Behind every Emmy presenter is a team of artists. Thanks to @hairbyadir @karayoshimotobua @caseynails @robzangardi @marielwashere!

“Behind every Emmy presenter is a team of artists,” wrote the actress.

But was Biel putting on a brave face as she faced a lawsuit and the absence of Justin? MSN reported that Timberlake was absent from his wife’s side at the Emmy Awards because of a prior commitment.

Justin was rocking in Brazil, keeping his performance to appear at the Rock In Rio music festival. Timberlake apparently had a great time there, turning to his own Instagram account to share his enthusiasm for the opportunity to do a star turn at the festival.

“Thank you Brazil!! #RockInRio,” wrote Justin.

Fans responded with appreciation for Timberlake’s performance.

“Thank you @justintimberlake the best concert ever!!!!!!!! Brazil love you!!!! Come back soon!!!!” gushed one of Justin’s followers.

Thank you Brazil!! #RockInRio

But OK magazine put a different spin on the reason why Jessica was braving TV’s biggest awards night solo. The publication told readers that Timberlake’s and Biel’s marriage is “in crisis.”

Justin Timberlake Struggling With A Marriage In Crisis?

An insider told the magazine about the couple’s alleged relationship problems.

“They’re fighting hard to get their marriage back on track.”

Even though Jessica and Justin were seen parading their PDA at the United States Open earlier this month, the source claimed that their canoodling display was just an act. The reports of a marriage crisis come amid allegations that Timberlake and Biel have been experiencing issues for some time.

“The truth is that things have been tense between them for a while,” added the insider.

What’s Causing Jessica’s And Justin’s Alleged Marriage Problems?

Claiming that Biel and Timberlake have sought to “put on a brave face” when they appear in public, the source said that there are multiple issues contributing to their marriage problems. Justin reportedly wants to move to the state in which he grew up, which is Tennessee, while his wife has her own commitments in California, including her TV show and restaurant, Au Fudge.

Timberlake also allegedly is at war with Jessica over how to parent their son Silas. Both Justin, 36, and The Sinner star reportedly are going through career transformations, adding to the stress, according to the insider.

“Working full-time while taking care of a 2-year-old has both of them stressed.”

And even though the couple reportedly is working on saving their marriage, the lawsuit that Biel now faces reportedly adds to the stress.

‘7th Heaven’ Star Faces Theft Lawsuit

The Hollywood Reporter noted that Jessica is facing the lawsuit with her business partners at the trendy, child-friendly restaurant Au Fudge. The nine employees involved, who are primarily former staff members, have a series of allegations, according to the publication.

“Nine mostly former employees…claim they weren’t given proper rest and meal breaks, nor were they paid tens of thousands of dollars in gratuities from major Hollywood parties.”

Those parties were for huge companies, such as Netflix, Amazon and Fox. As a result of their claims, the plaintiffs are asking for $461,649 in compensatory damages. The group also is seeking punitive damages “in an amount to be ascertained at trial but not less than $1,000,000.”

One of the biggest allegations that Biel and her business partners face has to do with the employees’ claim that they were deprived of tips for major Hollywood parties. A Netflix event on July 28, 2016, for example, resulted in the company paying $80,220.19. Of that money, $13,271.50 was supposed to go to some of the employees, according to the lawsuit.

