Video: Muslim ‘Refugees Welcome’ In Trump’s House: Oxfam Spends $817 Per Night To Rent Childhood Home Of Trump

President Trump's childhood home is getting a lot of action lately and is being used for interesting pursuits.

Oxfam brought refugees to Trump’s old home who had already settled in the U.S., hailing from Syria, Somalia, and Vietnam. The refugees – some of the Muslim faith – gathered in the childhood home of President Trump to speak about how they view America, as seen in the below video. Instead of fear mongering, the refugees spoke of seeing the U.S. as a place of hope and consolidation. The vista of the U.S. to the folks featured in the video was of a land of opportunity and grace – not violence and terrorism.

The video shows a “Refugees Welcome” doormat on the front porch of President Trump’s home, which sends a message that the refugees who have been met with violence in their home countries need a place to go – and Oxfam states that Americans should welcome the refugees with open arms. Several different refugees speak in the video, expressing concern that the welcoming message of America is being trampled upon by fears of refugees being terrorists.

However, there is also hope expressed by those in the video inside Trump’s home, and visions and building a new life in the United States. The refugees see the U.S. as a country of opportunity and growth, where they can contribute to society and earn an income to help support family members left behind. The diversity of experiences and people in America is what drew them to the country – and it is a welcoming message that the refugees hope doesn’t change under the Trump administration. With Trump’s old home becoming available for rent earlier this year, the house is being used for a myriad of purposes that are gaining attention.

