‘First They Killed My Father’ Going To Oscars: Loung Ung Reacts To 2017 Netflix Movie Being Cambodia’s Entry

It’s official: Angelina Jolie’s movie, First They Killed My Father, is going to Oscars. Cambodia has selected the movie as its official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film. The movie deals with the infamous genocide in the Asian country in the ’70s and its effect on kids.

Cambodian officials have been discussing the possibilities of selecting the movie for a while. The Cambodia Oscar Selection Committee officially announced the selection of the 2017 Netflix movie early Monday morning.

The Netflix movie, co-written and directed by Angelina Jolie, is based on Loung Ung’s memoir. It deals with the infamous genocide by the Khmer Rouge regime, after it came to power in the ’70s. The communist party became notorious for its violent strategies. The movie follows young Ung, who suffers extremely tough times after KR came to power.

Earlier, when First They Killed My Father was shown in Toronto, it was highly appreciated. The movie, however, premiered in Cambodia back in February, even though it was locally released only on September 8.

According to the Khmer Times, First They Killed My Father is considered as “one of the most ambitious the country has seen.” Jolie said during the premiere in February that the focus of the movie was not to portray the horror of the dark times. It rather focused on the “resilience, kindness and talent” of the people of the country.

Angelina Jolie has called it a “great deal” to be selected as Cambodia’s official entry to the Oscars. According to her, it was a “moving and humbling experience” to work with local artists to make the movie possible.

Loung Ung said it was an emotional moment for both Jolie and her. Even though it was a personal memoir for her, it represented millions others who shared similar experiences.

“We are very proud to be representing Cambodia as this year’s selection and share this moment with the country,” Deadline quoted her as saying.

Angelina Jolie has a deep personal connection with Cambodia. Her adopted son, Maddox, is from the country. She was honored with Cambodian citizenship in 2005.

The Netflix release of the movie was held on September 15. It was also the theatrical release date in the United States.

