LuAnn De Lesseps Is Doing ‘Great’ After Splitting From Husband Tom D’Agostino

LuAnn De Lesseps’ husband is engaged and according to a new report, she’s doing great, despite her former partner’s shocking relationship news.

On the heels of Tom D’Agostino’s engagement to Anna Rothschild, LuAnn De Lesseps’ former Real Housewives of New York City co-star is speaking out about how she’s handling her split, which was announced just one month ago, and revealing that she’s doing surprisingly well.

“She’s doing really great,” Kelly Bensimon told Us Weekly magazine, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives on September 16.

“She is such a trooper, and I know that she was madly in love with him and sometimes things don’t work out and I admire her for having all the courage to break away from it,” Bensimon added.

LuAnn De Lesseps was warned about Tom D’Agostino’s potential infidelities prior to their December 31, 2016, wedding but for some reason, the longtime reality star chose to ignore the ongoing concerns of her Real Housewives of New York City co-stars. Then, just months into her marriage, rumors began swirling in regards to alleged fights.

According to reports, LuAnn De Lesseps and her now-estranged husband endured a messy several weeks before splitting, which were plagued by Tom D’Agostino’s alleged “bachelor lifestyle.”

While LuAnn De Lesseps never said that her husband had cheated, she revealed to Andy Cohen during a Watch What Happens Live special that she had caught Tom D’Agostino communicating with his ex-girlfriend behind her back — and even arranging to hang out with her and a group of friends. This, the reality star explained, led to the end of her marriage.

LuAnn De Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino confirmed their plans for divorce in early August and on Twitter, the Real Housewives of New York City star confirmed the news to her fans and followers. Since then, D’Agostino has been spending time with Rothschild in The Hamptons and New York City, where she’s been seen on two separate occasions showing off her stunning canary engagement ring.

LuAnn De Lesseps and her co-stars, including Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer, are expected to begin production on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York City later this year.

