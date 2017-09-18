‘Walking Dead’ Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan Seems To Make A Major Announcement At The Emmys

All it took was one small gesture on the red carpet and the rumors started to fly. At Sunday’s Emmy Awards, The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his wife Hilarie Burton were posing for pictures as they entered the awards show, and Morgan placed his hand on Burton’s stomach, showing off a baby bump.

Not long after the couple’s red carpet walk, Burton’s friend and former One Tree Hill co-star Barbara Alyn Woods told US Weekly that Burton revealed to her that she was pregnant and expecting her second child with Morgan.

Morgan, 51, and Burton, 35, have been together since 2009, but they have been super-secret about their relationship to the point that no one even knew they were together until Burton gave birth to their son, Augustus, in early 2010. They made their first public appearance together in April 2010 at the premiere of the film The Losers.

The couple is so private that they have never divulged any information about their wedding, which apparently took place around 2014. It was about that time that the couple started referring to each other as husband and wife in interviews.

Both Morgan and Burton have been married once before. Morgan married former actress Anya Longwell in 1992, and Burton married One Tree Hill assistant director Ian Prange in 2004. While The Walking Dead star also has a son with ex-girlfriend Sherrie Rose, who surprised Morgan with the news of his paternity via an Us Weekly interview in 2009.

The actors met after being set up by Morgan’s friend and Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles. In an interview with HuffPost Live back in 2015, Morgan revealed that Ackles and his wife, Danneel, took him and Burton out for a double date, and the two clicked right away. From the moment they met, the relationship moved quickly.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton have now been together for eight years and seem to be going strong. When they aren’t acting, they live on a farm in upstate New York that features cows and alpacas. They also own a candy store in Rhinebeck, New York, called Samuel’s Sweet Shop with fellow actor Paul Rudd.

Catch Morgan return as Negan when Season 8 of The Walking Dead premieres October 22, 2018, on AMC. Check out a trailer below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]