‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Abraham’s Ex-Boyfriend Simon Saran Speaks Out On Her Shocking New Job

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham shocked many fans when she decided to take a job working as a webcam personality on an adult entertainment website. However, those closest to the reality star were also stunned. Abraham’s mother, Debra Daniel, spoke out about her daughter’s new job, saying she was “speechless” about the raunchy details of her webcam show. Now, her ex-boyfriend Simon Saran is also speaking out.

According to Radar Online, Simon Saran revealed that he was not a fan of his ex-girlfriend Farrah Abraham’s decision to star in an online adult webcam show. Saran, who often appeared on Teen Mom OG with Farrah, says he’s hoping Abraham is making “the best decision” for herself as well as for her daughter, Sophia.

“Congrats to her,” Simon added after expressing concern over the reality TV mom’s decision to “get back into the sex industry.”

Meanwhile, Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra, says she had “no clue” that her daughter was going to take a job in the adult entertainment industry yet again. Danielson revealed that she believed the Teen Mom OG star was trying to “change her image” by doing “professional things.”

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, this isn’t the first time Farrah has worked in the industry. She previously released her own adult entertainment tape, and she later went on to launch a line of adult toys molded in her likeness.

Had such a great time at @rupaulsdragcon #dragcon2017 @worldofwondersshow Loved meeting everyone ! @papermagazine @vh1 #NYC #NYFW A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Debra then went on to reveal that Farrah Abraham has stated that neither she nor her daughter, Sophia, will attend Debra’s upcoming November wedding. Danielson added that the Teen Mom OG star’s decision to skip her nuptials was very hurtful, as all she has ever wanted in life was to have her family together and help each other during the good times and the bad times. Deb says that her goal is to have her family close to her and to “love them.” However, it seems that her relationship with Farrah has been very rocky over the past few months.

@sophialabraham 1st @vmas 2017! Proud off my baby! ???????????? A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

What are your thoughts on Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham’s latest career move?

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]