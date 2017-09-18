Kate Middleton Asked To Be Meghan Markle’s Bridesmaid?

It’s been a whirlwind for actress Meghan Markle since her relationship with one of the world’s most eligible bachelors, Prince Harry, was announced.

The Suits star recently admitted during a candid interview with Vanity Fair that her life has been “turned upside down,” likely in a good way, since the two went public with their romance, and the engagement rumors have swirled ever since.

Many royal experts are predicting that Meghan and Harry will tie the knot in 2018, and there has been talk of a secret engagement having taken place while Markle and the royal enjoyed a lengthy trip to Africa.

The most recent rumors circle around Markle’s relationship with the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. As Express notes, reports first surfaced that Kate Middleton was not entirely for the romance between the actress and her brother-in-law, with whom she has become quite close to over the years. The publication reminds of the prince’s words about the duchess and their sibling-type bond when Harry stated, “I’ve got to know Catherine pretty well. To have a big sister is very, very nice.”

It seems that Duchess Kate has become accepting and fond of Meghan Markle, which has apparently prompted Markle to ask the beautiful royal to be her bridesmaid. The publication indicates that the actress delivered the request to Kate along with a gift containing “a rose gold diamond bracelet worth around £1,471 ($2,000).”

This was likely a welcome request and gift to the duchess who has been suffering severe morning sickness due to her third pregnancy, which was announced last week. Middleton and Prince William are expecting their new addition to their adorable family in April of 2018, as The Sun shares.

Additionally, Markle has worked her magic on the queen and Prince Harry has gained permission to wed the stunning star. Claims were made that the go-ahead by the monarch was given to the new royal “it” couple during a royal BBQ.

As for when it will be that onlookers can catch a glimpse of the couple in one another’s company, Prince Harry will be in Toronto where he will host the Invictus Games later this month and Meghan Markle will likely be by his side, seeing as Suits is filmed in the same city.

