Chris Sullivan Unrecognizable On Emmys Red Carpet, ‘This Is Us’ Star Ditches The Fat Suit For Top Hat And Tux

This Is Us may have fallen short as far as Emmy wins this year, but the cast of the hit NBC drama were all winners on the red carpet. While Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz dazzled in their Emmy gowns and Milo Ventimiglia’s clean-shaven face had fans swooning, one of the biggest standouts at this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony was Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby Damon on the hit NBC series.

On This Is Us, Toby is known for his unconventional clothing choices. Fans may recall the flashy blue suit he bought in the first season of the show, as well as his wild look for a Hollywood party. Now, Sullivan says he wears whatever he wants in real life, too, even if his publicist isn’t always on board with his fashion picks.

For the 69th Primetime Emmys, Chris Sullivan wore a top hat and a dapper tux, which showed off his physique that is usually masked by a fat suit on This Is Us. Chris also revealed that he went with his wife, Rachel, to get his nails done for the big night.

“I still roll how I want,” Sullivan told E! News of his awards show clothing choices.

Chris Sullivan wasn’t nominated for an Emmy Award this year, but many of his This Is Us peers were. Of the show’s five nominations in the running at the beginning of the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast, only Sterling K. Brown won, beating out his TV dad Milo Ventimiglia for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Sullivan’s This Is Us fiancée, Chrissy Metz, lost in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, while for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Ron Cephas Jones also lost out. But at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, Gerald McRaney emerged victorious in the Outstanding Guest Actor category, beating out fellow This Is Us guest stars Brian Tyree Henry and Denis O’Hare.

For the Outstanding Drama Series award, This Is Us went head to head with another show Sullivan appeared in, Netflix’s Stranger Things. Both shows lost out to Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, but ahead of that win, Sullivan admitted he had an allegiance to This Is Us, considering his diner owner character, Benny, was killed off early on in Stranger Things.

“I mean, I think I’ll sit with This Is Us, and I love everybody at Stranger Things, but they killed me in the head episode one,” Sullivan said. “So I think that my allegiance will probably have to lie with This Is Us.”

Earlier this year, Chris Sullivan defended the fact that he wears a fat suit to play overweight character Toby on This Is Us.

“You know, there are different requirements for an actor for different roles,” Chris told People.

“As you’ll find in Guardians of the Galaxy 2, I’m not actually a space alien. As you’ll find for Milo Ventimiglia, he’s not actually a father… As far as the costumes that we put on to try and explore the emotional space of a person, I’ve done that a lot in my career, and I’m very proud of the work that I’ve done as Toby.”

Season 2 of This Is Us premieres Sept. 26 on NBC.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images]