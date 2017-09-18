‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin Opens Up About Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Chris Lopez

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin is opening up about his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry’s new baby daddy, Chris Lopez. Javi reveals that Kail wanted him to meet Chris, whom she welcomed a baby boy with last month. However, Javi wasn’t interested in the offer.

Javi Marroquin tells Radar Online that he has no reason or interest in meeting Chris Lopez anytime soon. Javi says that Chris has no bearing on his life and has no purpose in his son Lincoln’s life, so there is no reason for the two men, who happen to share children with the Teen Mom 2 star, should meet. However, it seems that Kailyn wants all of her baby daddies to know one another, as Javi has a civil relationship with the father of Kail’s oldest son, Jo Rivera.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans may remember, Chris Lopez is rumored to be the man whom Javi Marroquin caught in his house with Kailyn Lowry shortly after the couple split and Javi returned home from deployment. Javi was seen on camera unhappy with the fact that Lowry had a man in their house so soon after they called it quits. However, the reality TV dad says that he may be open to meeting Chris in the future if he feels there is a reason he needs to do so.

Teen Mom 2 viewers know that Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin decided to announce their divorce back in May of 2016. One of the reasons for the split was that Kailyn revealed she didn’t want to have any more children and Javi did. However, not long after their breakup, Kail announced that she was pregnant with baby number three and that Javi was not the father. Months later, Lowry admitted with Chris Lopez was her mystery baby daddy, and the two welcomed their son, whose name has yet to be revealed, in August.

Lincoln has been asking to go to work with me for weeks… today he was able to and so did his big brother ???????? A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Aug 25, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

Meanwhile, Javi Marroquin says that he and Kailyn Lowry have a “unique” relationship and that currently, they are getting along “great.” The Teen Mom 2 star also revealed that he currently lives next to Kail’s other baby daddy, Jo, and that it has been convenient for drop offs and pick ups for Kail’s sons Isaac and Lincoln.

What are your thoughts on Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin not wanting to meet Kailyn Lowry's third baby daddy, Chris Lopez?

