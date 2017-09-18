Vicki Gunvalson And Gretchen Rossi Attack Tamra Judge On Twitter, Claim ‘RHOC’ Star Lies And Manipulates

Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi took aim at their Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Tamra Judge, on Twitter this past weekend.

After Judge accused Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, and Kelly Dodd, of being homophobic bullies on her Instagram page, Rossi defended herself on Facebook and later took to Twitter where she slammed Judge for her lies.

“She always spins her little lies around something,” Rossi wrote.

“Exactly… it’s ridiculous how she manipulates the truth,” Gunvalson added.

Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, and Kelly Dodd were seen discussing the sexuality of Tamra Judge’s husband, Eddie Judge, during last Monday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12. However, according to the women, they weren’t staging the scene.

Tamra Judge reportedly accused Vicki Gunvalson of starting a rumor about her husband being gay but, as Gretchen Rossi pointed out, the gay rumor was swirling long before Gunvalson commented on it and Lizzie Rovsek attested to just that.

Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi have also shot down Tamra Judge’s allegations of a set-up, claiming that they had no idea that Judge’s former friend Ricky, who served as her Best Man during her 2013 wedding, would mention Eddie’s alleged kiss with a man on the show.

A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Sep 11, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi were at odds for years on The Real Housewives of Orange County but after Rossi left the show after Season 8, they made amends. In fact, the two women have grown quite close to one another in the years since Rossi’s exit and earlier this year, as they filmed Season 12, Rossi returned to the series in a guest-starring role.

A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

While many fans have encouraged the women to move on from the gay rumor regarding Tamra Judge’s husband, Gretchen Rossi has made it clear that she and Vicki Gunvalson couldn’t care less about the rumor. Instead, she explained on Twitter, they simply don’t want Gunvalson to be blamed for starting the rumor when she didn’t do it.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and their co-stars, including Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]