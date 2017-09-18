‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Spends Time With Husband David After Revealing Weight Loss Update

Shannon Beador’s marriage to husband David may be facing hardships on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 but off-screen, the reality couple appears to be doing just fine.

As Shannon Beador and her husband continue to work on their relationship amid Beador’s weight gain on the show, the mother of three continues to share photos of herself and David enjoying date nights on Instagram.

In one of her latest photos on Instagram, which was shared at the end of last week, Shannon Beador and her husband were seen posing together at the Bandera restaurant in Corona Del Mar, California. In the caption, Beador told her fans and followers that it was a big night and said that she and David had some “free time” as their three kids were at a game.

The following day, Shannon Beador posted a photo of herself, David, and one of their daughters at a USC game and she also shared another image from the game which featured her and her husband, as well as two other couples.

The previous week, Shannon Beador and her husband attended another USC game and posed for a photo with one another during the event.

In her latest photos, Shannon Beador can be seen showing off a substantial weight loss, which she recently told Entertainment Tonight was around 20 pounds.

Shannon Beador began putting on weight during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 11 and continued to gain weight up until Season 12, when she met with her trainer and learned she had a whopping 40 percent body fat.

While Shannon Beador has been losing weight in recent weeks due to diet and exercise, the longtime reality star hopes to lose at least 20 more pounds in the coming weeks.

