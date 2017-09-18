Kevin Hart Sex Tape: ‘Fameolous’ Publishes Graphic Sex Video, Photos Of Hart’s Alleged Romp With 2 Or 3 Women

The fallout from the Kevin Hart sex tape drama continues into Monday, September 18, as a celebrity blogger claims to have accessed the sex video at the center of the drama. As reported by the Inquisitr, a still image of Hart and a woman was published by TMZ, as can be seen in the below photo, which allegedly shows Kevin reclining on a woman and grabbing her thigh. In the wake of the drama, Kevin’s wife, Eniko Parrish, has received plenty of Instagram comments – ones that range from supportive to those that call Eniko names and presume that she should have expected Hart’s behavior and this outcome. Whereas Hart refused to pay $500,000 for the person behind the video extortionist attempt to sit for a lie detector test, it seems Hart took his chances for the alleged sex tape to no longer be buried in infamy.

As a result, celebrity websites like Fameolous are publishing what they allege is Hart’s sex video in question. As seen in one image, a fully-clothed man whom the publication claims is Hart can be seen watching a TV as a blonde woman touches him. She sits on the couch with another woman, who is dark-haired and appears to be taking a selfie.

Kevin Hart Extortion Video, Person of Interest Will Take Lie Detector Test For a Price https://t.co/lMY1WRvRB3 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 18, 2017

The NSFW video that allegedly displays Hart having sex with one woman while another woman waits mainly shows a bed moving and the sounds of sex. A man who favors Hart arises and walks around the room, with the naughty bits blurred in that particular video. The exclusive video from the celebrity website comes with a description from the journalist, who states that there is a “clean” version of the NSFW video – meaning, a video with no blur on the man they allege is Kevin – but states that the video on her iPhone can’t be released because it will be stolen. It isn’t clear who the writer alleges stole the NSFW video.

The writer alleges that it appeared Hart was allegedly in a “sex brothel.” It is not certain whether or not the woman who appears in the above photo from TMZ is one of the women that appear in the video and the other photos – or if there is a third woman involved.

#BumpDay ♥ A post shared by eníĸo • нarт ???? (@enikonhart) on Sep 13, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

