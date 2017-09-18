Kylie Jenner Makes Boyfriend Travis Scott A Priority On ‘Life Of Kylie’

Kylie Jenner is completely dedicated to her new boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

During last night’s new episode of Life of Kylie Season 1, the 20-year-old reality star was seen traveling with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, from South America to Houston before venturing home to Los Angeles.

According to a recap of the new episode by Hollywood Life, Kylie Jenner asked her mother, Kris Jenner, to have her plane drop her off in Texas so that she could be there to support her boyfriend at his show. Although her mother wasn’t initially on board with the idea, Jenner persisted and ultimately convinced Jenner to have her plane rerouted.

“She’s my baby. I’m trying to be a good mom. This is my last one. This one’s gonna kill me,” Kris Jenner said.

Kylie Jenner began dating Travis Scott earlier this year after splitting from Tyga, who she dated for a couple of years. As fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will likely recall, Jenner and Tyga were rumored to be dating when she was just 16 but they didn’t go public with their romance until after her 18th birthday.

Kylie Jenner briefly dated PartyNextDoor during a brief split from Tyga in May of last year but by June of that same year, Jenner and Tyga were back together.

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

Although Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been facing breakup rumors in recent weeks, Jenner shut down the ongoing reports earlier this month when she showed up to his show at Day N Fest in Anaheim, California.

Jenner also made a very public appearance at Scott’s show in London in July, which she attended alongside her sister, Kendall Jenner, and her friend, Bella Hadid.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:40pm PDT

While Kylie Jenner did reference Travis Scott on a number of occasions during filming on Life of Kylie, Scott was not featured at all on the show, nor was her former boyfriend, Tyga, who she split from around the time filming began.

To see more of Kylie Jenner, her friends, and her family, tune into new episodes of Life of Kylie Season 1 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]