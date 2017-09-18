The iPhone X’s A11 Bionic Chip Is Such A Monster, It’s Forcing Android To Wait Until 2018 To Catch Up

Apple’s iPhone X is not only notable for its radical redesign, it is also significant due to the homegrown silicon that lies in the heart of the flagship mobile device. Equipped with the A11 Bionic SoC, the iPhone X, as well as its siblings, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, are powerhouse handsets. If recent Geekbench scores are any indication, it seems like Apple’s latest mobile processor is pretty much unstoppable.

Apple’s entire 2017 iPhone lineup — the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X — are all equipped with the Cupertino-based giant’s latest SoC. Fortunately for these devices, the A11 Bionic is an absolute monster, practically breaking records in Geekbench when its scores were officially released.

According to the benchmarking website, the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X’s processor was able to score an admirable 4188 in single-core tests. Its multi-core tests were even more impressive, with the A11 Bionic getting an almost insane score of 10069. That’s far beyond the scores of the iPhone X’s main competitors, such as the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, and Note 8.

The Galaxy Note 8, which is Samsung’s most powerful mobile device to date, has only been able to get a single-core score of 1987 and a multi-core score of 6784 in Geekbench’s tests, according to a Gadgets360 report. Considering that the Galaxy Note 8 is pretty much the gold standard of Android devices in the market right now, the sheer discrepancy between its scores and the iPhone X’s Geekbench ratings is almost shocking.

Apple has always been known for making high-quality silicon for its mobile devices. In Geekbench’s single-core tests alone, the A11 Bionic’s 4188 score is directly followed by none other than the A10 Fusion’s 3437, which was fitted on the iPhone 7 Plus. Overall, in single-core tests, Apple’s flagship processor last year still beats out the Galaxy Note 8’s 2018-era Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC.

In a lot of ways, the A11 Bionic’s performance is great news for Apple. While the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X do not have as many extra features and RAM as their Android counterparts, the sheer processing power of the A11 Bionic all but makes Apple’s 2018 smartphone flagships a formidable lineup to beat.

With most of the major players in the mobile industry having launched their respective devices, it seems like the number one spot for raw processing power this year would be taken by Apple’s iPhone lineup once more. Android’s lineup for 2017, after all, is all but exhausted.

The Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are set to be launched in October, but it is unlikely that the Android flagships, while being formidable themselves with their rumored Snapdragon 835 chips, would be able to come close to the sheer performance of the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X’s A11 Bionic chips. Overall, Android’s main players would most definitely end up waiting for 2018 to catch up with Apple in terms of raw processing power.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]