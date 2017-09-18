‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Celebrates Birthday, Tori Greets Mother-In-Law

Happy birthday, Amy Roloff! The Little People, Big World matriarch turned 53-years-old on Sunday, Sept. 18. Her daughter-in-law, Tori Roloff, was the first to greet her on social media.

Tori took to Instagram to post well-wishes for her mom-in-law, sharing a photo of Amy with baby Jackson.

“Happy birthday, mama Roloff!” Tori wrote on the picture.

Interestingly, Tori posted the greeting on her Instagram Stories, not on her regular IG feed. This means that after 24 hours of posting, the picture will be deleted. She also greeted her sister-in-law Molly, who shares the same birthday as Amy.

Amy Roloff celebrated her birthday three days ago by having dinner with her girlfriends. The reality star described her night out as a “fun pre-celebration” gathering.

“Had a wonderful fun pre-celebration birthday dinner with my girlfriends. No better gift than friendship.”

Amy Roloff Looks Back On Her Year

Amy mentioned in the caption of her Instagram photo that the past year has been a good one for her. Lots of exciting things happened in the Little People, Big World family in the span of a year. Despite Matt and Amy’s shocking split in 2015, the family became tighter than ever this year because of some momentous events.

I'm just hanging with my grandson Jackson because we can't wait to meet baby girl granddaughter/cousin. So so much love ???? with this little man. #amyssecondact #babyjroloff #grandmatime???? #thankful A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Sep 8, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

In May, Zach and Tori welcomed their first child, baby Jackson, making Matt and Amy first-time grandparents. In August, their daughter Molly got married at Roloff Farms. Their youngest son Jacob, who has publicly shunned the family’s long-running reality show, came home and was present at Molly’s gorgeous intimate wedding. This was the first time in a long while for LPBW fans to see the Roloff family complete once again.

And then, just last week, Jeremy and Audrey welcomed their baby girl Ember Jean. Amy beamed with pride as she broke the news on her Facebook page.

“My baby granddaughter is here. I’m so so excited and happy for Jeremy and Audrey. I’m a grandma again. Ember Jean is beautiful. What a blessing. My heart is full of joy!”

Meanwhile, other Little People, Big World family members have not greeted Amy publicly. It could be that Jeremy and Audrey are too tired and busy as new parents to post on social media. The couple’s recent posts mainly depict their struggles as first-time mom and dad, and Jeremy even mentioned that Audrey got a little sick from sleeplessness and stress.

Amy Roloff Promotes Charity And Business

Fans of Little People, Big World are waiting for the brand new season to air on TLC. Amy previously revealed that the show would return in September, but so far, TLC has not given an official announcement. However, the network recently plugged Amy’s charity and even released a video featuring the LPBW star.

Amy is closely working with TLC to help Feeding America, a non-profit organization that organizes food banks to feed poor families in the country.

“The fact that one in eight Americans do not know where their next meal is coming from is incomprehensible to me,” Amy says on the video.

“There’s no gesture too small. Just the fact that you’re doing something to give back, even if it’s just a pin drop–that starts something.”

Amy is also currently busy with her business, Amy’s Little Kitchen, where she sells homemade bread and other food products harvested from Roloff Farms.

[Featured Image by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Discovery]