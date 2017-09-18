Alec Baldwin Dedicates His ‘SNL’ Emmy To Trump, Roasts POTUS Who Never Won An Emmy For ‘The Apprentice’

Alec Baldwin has won Emmy Awards before—his portrayal of Jack Donaghy on 30 Rock scored him two statuettes—but his most recent win at the TV-themed awards ceremony may be his most important one. At the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, Alec Baldwin won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. And while he didn’t get into character for his acceptance speech, Baldwin managed to burn Trump pretty good as he accepted his award.

Alec Baldwin started off his speech with this line.

“I suppose I should say, ‘At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy.'”

Baldwin’s dedication to the Donald came after Emmy host Stephen Colbert’s hilarious monologue, which reminded viewers of the president’s sulking over the fact that he never won an Emmy for his laity show The Apprentice. Colbert segued to footage of Trump stewing over his lack of an Emmy win during last year’s presidential debate against Hillary Clinton and went so far to joke that if the Television Academy had just awarded Trump an Emmy, maybe he wouldn’t have run for president.

Alec Baldwin’s roast went a step further as he pointed out that his perpetually pregnant wife, Hilaria Baldwin, didn’t conceive a child during last year’s SNL season.

“All you men out there, you put that orange wig on, and it’s birth control, trust me,” Alec joked.

Alec Baldwin burns Trump while accepting an Emmy for playing Trump https://t.co/3ZkhhYG8Iu pic.twitter.com/IkAWSB67Zn — HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 18, 2017

According to Variety, Alec Baldwin holds the record for the most frequent host in SNL history and has never been named a full member of the cast of the NBC sketch comedy series. But Baldwin’s presence on the past season of the show was so frequent over the past year that he did not qualify for the guest-star category. Alec Baldwin beat out Louie Anderson (Baskets), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Ty Burrell (Modern Family), Tony Hale (Veep), and Matt Walsh (Veep) for the coveted Emmy.

Alec Baldwin wins Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the #Emmys for his Donald Trump portrayal on SNL. https://t.co/zAvo99PdgC pic.twitter.com/572xwVAoZ7 — E! News (@enews) September 18, 2017

In addition to Alec Baldwin, Dave Chappelle and Melissa McCarthy both won Emmy Awards in the guest star category at the 69th Emmy Awards, while longtime SNL player Kate McKinnon nabbed a supporting actress Emmy.

Donald Trump has not yet tweeted about Alec Baldwin’s Emmy win, but in the past, he has slammed the actor for doing a terrible job of impersonating him.

You can take a look at Alec Baldwin’s Saturday Night Live Donald Trump impression below as well as his Emmy Awards acceptance speech for the role below.

[Featured Image by Trae Patton/CBS]