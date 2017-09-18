‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Rages On Bill, Sheila Takes Next Plan To Trick Quinn

Bill is paying for what he’s done and is losing Brooke, one of the only things he loves and cares about. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for this week tease that Bill will hit the bottom as his wife rages on him.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has finally learned the truth, and she is so angry at Bill (Don Diamont) for committing arson and punching his own son. Now, his wife is planning to leave him behind despite him acknowledging his mistakes and expressing his regret. Brooke could not just believe him after all. She thinks her husband only cares about his company, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

This would be the first time that Brooke became so enraged. The Bold and the Beautiful promo video for this week shows Brooke shouting at Bill, “When do I stand up and say enough is enough?” She tells Bill there will be consequences before heading out the door.

Brooke will later visit Liam at Spencer Publications, taking his side and telling him that what Bill did was despicable. Meanwhile, Liam is basking in power after blackmailing his father and taking over the company. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam is about to make a major shake-up at the company despite Steffy trying to convince him to stop blackmailing his own father.

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is taking her next plan to bring Quinn (Rena Sofer) down after she failed in her attempt to bring Quinn and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) back together. Sheila is determined to get Eric (John McCook), so she is tricking Quinn again. This time, a new character will be brought in. Sheila will use Mateo, a handsome estate manager who will work at the Forrester mansion. Mateo will be played by Jane the Virgin actor, Francisco San Martin, as reported by Soaps.com. Sheila believes that Quinn has a weakness when it comes to handsome guys and thinks that she would fall into this trap.

Catch the drama on The Bold and the Beautiful every Monday to Friday at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.

