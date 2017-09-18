Kim Kardashian Not Getting Secret Plastic Surgery To Save Feet From Turning Into A Hammertoe [Debunked]

Kim Kardashian has always been the subject of plastic surgery rumors, but this latest allegation is just straight up bizarre.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, it has been alleged that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is gearing up to undergo a secret plastic surgery. However, this time, the rumored procedure is not intended to enhance her face or her famous derriere.

Instead, the reality star is reportedly going under the knife in order to cure her “cankles” and save her feet from turning into a “hammertoe.” According to the gossip outlet, Kim is keen on being picture perfect — literally from head to toe.

Sources close to the KKW Beauty owner claimed that Kardashian is already making the necessary preparations for the supposed feet surgery, including “a visit to the plastic surgeon.”

The gossip site pointed out that the 36-year-old mother of two has “tortured” her feet for years by squeezing into ill-fitting footwear.

“She’s tortured her feet for years in stilettos, and she is experiencing the beginning of hammertoe.”

Kim Kardashian is also reportedly eager to “get it fixed before it becomes obvious.” In addition, the reality star is also looking forward to a fast recovery, despite warnings that it could take almost a year to fully heal.

“She wanted to be back in heels within a week!”

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian is a big fan of stilettos. In fact, the reality star never ditched her sky-high heels even during her two pregnancies. At one point, Kim even had a hard time taking her shoes off because her feet became so swollen from her strappy heels.

Swollen feet or a new Givenchy tattoo? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 4, 2013 at 12:55pm PDT

Meanwhile, Gossip Cop bluntly debunked reports that Kim Kardashian is getting her feet fixed. The debunking website reiterated that Radar Online’s claims were “illogical.”

The site explained that “cankles” and “hammertoe” are two different issues and are not related to each other. It was noted that having surgery on a hammertoe will not cure cankles.

Gossip Cop also pointed out that the webloid featured old photos of Kim Kardashian during her pregnancy, where her feet appeared to be swollen.

So far, Kim Kardashian has yet to comment on the rumored plastic surgery for her “cankles” and “hammertoe.”

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]