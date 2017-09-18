Dancing with the Stars returns for its 25th season on September 18 and, once again, votes from fans will play a big part in which celebrity wins the Mirrorball trophy. Starting with the two-night premiere, fans can vote for their favorite couple online or by dialing one of the 13 toll-free phone numbers listed below.

This season, 13 celebrities and their professional dance partners will show off their dance moves in the ABC ballroom. Each week, votes from the three Dancing with the Stars judges will be combined with votes from fans to determine who stays and who goes.

If a couple scores near the bottom of the leaderboard after their weekly dance performances, that doesn’t mean they will be eliminated the following week. Couples who don’t receive high marks from the judges can boost their chances of advancing to the next week if they get enough votes from their fans.

Fans can vote for their favorite Dancing with the Stars Season 25 couple by dialing one of the toll-free phone numbers below. If you prefer to vote online, you will have to register with your email or login with your Facebook account.

Residents of the United States or Puerto Rico can place their votes on ABC.com. Residents of the United States and Canada can vote on ABC’s official Dancing with the Stars Facebook page. You must be at least 18-years-old to vote online.

DWTS Season 25 voting phone numbers

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson — 1-800-868-3405

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd — 1-800-868-3408

Drew Scott and Emma Slater — 1-800-868-3404

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess — 1-800-868-3403

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold — 1-800-868-3406

Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten — 1-800-868-3402

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke — 1-800-868-3411

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy — 1-800-868-3412

Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe 1-800-868-3401

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas — 1-800-868-3407

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy — 1-800-868-3413

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev — 1-800-868-3409

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko — 1-800-868-3410

Phone voting begins during the show and is open until 60 minutes after the conclusion of that show per time zone.

Fans who vote online will be able to do so starting at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays until 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday. According to ABC, voting during the finale week will begin at 8 p.m. ET and ends at 11 a.m. ET the following day.

Watch the two-hour Dancing with the Stars Season 25 premiere at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, September 18, on ABC.

You're gonna love this season! And wait until you see the opening number we have planned for tomorrow's premiere! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/ArFinI3qPO — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 17, 2017

[Featured Image by Disney ABC Press]