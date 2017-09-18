‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Hatches A Revenge Plot, Brings Kevin Back To Genoa City

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, September 18 reveal that Victor (Eric Braeden) is hell-bent on revenge. He makes a phone call to someone and asks the person to return to Genoa City to do a job for him.

Victor Is Furious With Nick And Nikki

Victor is furious after he learns that Nick (Joshua Morrow) told Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) that Victor kicked him out of the ranch. Faith is shocked to learn the truth. She feels a sense of betrayal because Victor did not tell her the truth. She later confronts Victor and demands an explanation.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor is upset when Faith turns on him. He confronts Nick at The Underground and accuses him of trying to turn his granddaughter against him. Nick insists that Victor brought the situation on himself by going secretly to see Faith at the summer camp. Nick believes that Victor went to see Faith at the summer camp to win her to his side. He insists that Victor’s action forced him to reveal the truth to Faith.

Victor later learns that it was Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) who told Nick that Victor visited Faith at the summer camp. Nikki had visited the ranch and met Faith at the stables. While the two conversed, Faith incidentally revealed that she was aware before she returned from the camp that Nick had moved out of the ranch.

Nikki concluded from Faith’s comment that Victor visited Faith at the camp and updated her on changes at home since she left for summer camp. Nikki later called the camp director who confirmed that Victor visited Faith at the camp.

Now Victor is furious to learn that it was Nikki who passed the information to Nick that he visited Faith at the camp.

Victor Threatens Nikki, Makes A Phone Call

When Victor returns to the ranch, he sends a voicemail to Nikki, warning that there will be consequences for her action. Victor appears to believe that Nikki deliberately revealed the information to Nick to turn Faith against him. He appears to think that it is Nikki’s fault that Faith has turned against him.

He then makes a phone call to someone and requests a favor. He wants the person to return to Genoa City to do a job for him.

Kevin Returns To Genoa City

Young and the Restless fans believe that the mystery person that Victor called after leaving a threatening voicemail for Nikki was Kevin (Greg Rikaart). Kevin returns to Genoa City on Wednesday, September 20, at Victor’s behest.

Fans will recall that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) was set to marry Kevin when it was revealed that she was the one who set up Adam Newman (Justin Hartley) to die in a cabin explosion. Chloe went on the run to escape the law, but Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) tracked her down and concluded that she had met a tragic fate.

However, it turned out that Chloe only faked her death to escape the law. Chloe later got in touch with Kevin who also left Genoa City with their daughter to join Chloe in exile.

Kevin feels that he owes Victor for letting them escape, so he will agree to help Victor implement a grand revenge plot against his enemies in Genoa City, including Nick, Nikki, and Jack. However, that does not necessarily mean that Kevin consents to Victor’s plot. Victor would simply force Kevin to use his skills to facilitate whatever scheme he has in mind.

Kevin will also use the opportunity of his return to Genoa City to meet with old friends, including Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Mariah will share her problems with Kevin and he will give advice.

