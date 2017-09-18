Nicole Kidman Kisses Alexander Skarsgård On The Lips After Emmy Win, Keith Urban Looks On

Big Little Lies was a big winner last night at the 2017 Emmy Awards with its two lead stars, Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård, taking home the top awards for actors. But what made headlines was how Nicole congratulated her co-star after his Emmy win.

As Alexander Skarsgård headed to the stage to accept his Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series award, he stopped at where Nicole Kidman was sitting. He reached out for a kiss, but he didn’t get a simple peck on the cheeks – Nicole surprisingly took his face in her hands and kissed the actor straight on the lips.

Meanwhile, Nicole’s real-life husband, country superstar Keith Urban, seemed unperturbed. He was standing next to her and cameras caught him smiling and clapping while his wife kissed her on-screen partner, the Daily Mail reported.

In HBO’s Big Little Lies, Skarsgård played Perry Wright, the terrifying and abusive husband of Kidman’s character. His excellent portrayal of the role gave him his first Emmy trophy.

“That was pretty cool,” the 41-year-old actor said when he accepted the award on stage. He also thanked his female co-stars, including Nicole Kidman.

“Thank you for making this boy feel like one of the girls.”

Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman also took home her first Emmy as this year’s Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Big Little Lies. Nicole starred alongside Alexander as his abused wife, Celeste Wright. The two had a racy sex scene in the show which made headlines among its viewers.

In her speech, Nicole Kidman passionately touched on the issue of domestic abuse. She called the issue a “disease” and hoped to raise awareness through the show.

“We shine a light on domestic abuse. It is a complicated, insidious disease … it exists far more than we allow ourselves to know. It is filled with shame and secrecy, and by you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more.”

And proving that there is no trouble in her real marriage, the 50-year-old actress also thanked Keith Urban in her acceptance speech. According to Us Weekly, Nicole called her husband “darling” and dedicated the award to him and their two daughters.

“I have two little girls, Sunday and Faith, and my darling Keith, who I ask to help me pursue this artistic path and they have to sacrifice so much for it.”

Early that evening, Nicole and Keith walked the red carpet arm in arm. Nicole was one of the best-dressed women of the night, wearing a stunning Calvin Klein red dress. Meanwhile, Keith looked his dapper self in a formal suit. The couple, who have been married since 2006, put on loads of public display of affection as they whispered in each other’s ears and held each other’s hands throughout the night.

Big Little Lies also stars Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and Laura Dern, who won as Best Supporting Actress. The hit HBO drama also bagged the Most Outstanding Limited Series award last night.

[Featured Image by Alex Berliner/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images]