Ben Affleck Goes To The Emmys With New Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus

Ben Affleck and his new lady love have just made their first formal Hollywood appearance together. The Batman actor attended last night’s 2017 Emmy Awards with his girlfriend, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.

Ben and Lindsay tried to downplay their budding romance by skipping the red carpet, but the two sat together during the award ceremony. The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg uploaded a video showing Ben Affleck making his way into the Microsoft Theater, trailing behind his new girlfriend. The Academy Award-winning actor looked dapper in a tuxedo, while Lindsay wore a tight-fitted black gown with a thigh-high slit.

Ben wasn’t up for any recognition and was only there to cheer on Lindsay as SNL was nominated for 22 awards. The long-running comedy show ended up bagging nine awards, including Best Variety Sketch Series. According to Us Weekly, Ben Affleck was the picture of a supportive boyfriend the entire night, especially when Lindsay stood up to receive her Emmy on stage.

“He jumped up and cheered when SNL won. He’s sitting with all of SNL in the center of the theater. He’s clearly her plus-one.”

Onlookers added that the new couple didn’t hide their affection at all and was seen “holding hands and whispering and smiling” at each other. Sources revealed that the two were spotted having dinner after the awards show.

Ben Affleck is here at the #Emmys accompanying his girlfriend, who is part of the SNL team pic.twitter.com/EFsnWI9UEP — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) September 18, 2017

Ben Affleck, 45, allegedly started dating 37-year-old Lindsay Shookus early this year, following his divorce from Jennifer Garner. They reportedly took their relationship public in July. Since then, they have been spotted by the paparazzi on numerous occasions. Just last week, Ben and Lindsay were pictured enjoying a US Open game in New York.

Lindsay Shookus is an award-winning TV producer. She shares a daughter with her ex-husband. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner officially filed for a divorce in April after 10 years of marriage. The friendly exes are now focused on co-parenting their three children: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

Ben Affleck’s appearance at the 2017 Emmys alongside his new girlfriend could mean that the actor is ready to take their relationship one step further. According to the New York Post, the couple was also recently spotted house hunting in Manhattan. Sources said that the two were particularly interested in a posh, three-bedroom apartment in Central Park, which has a $39,000 rental price per month.

