Jennifer Aniston Gets Candid About Her Relationship With Justin Theroux: Is She Getting Back With Brad Pitt?

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about her relationship with both Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt. While speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, the Friends actress revealed that she had learned plenty of things during her time with the Thelma & Louise actor. Now, she feels blessed to have Justin in her life and is enjoying her time with him.

Back in 2005, amid reports that Brad and Jennifer’s divorce was due to her refusal to have children, Aniston claimed that she had never said she did not want to have kids with the Legends of the Fall star.

The Picture Perfect star went on to say that she was devastated by the death of her therapist, who helped make her separation from Brad Pitt possible. Now, she calls it “an intense period of her life” and that “it has been the most complicated relationship.”

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old actress claims that she has spent the best time of her life with the Your Highness star and feels outstanding with him. It looks like everything about their wedding is perfect and Jennifer Aniston has no plans to get back with Brad Pitt.

Justin and Jennifer are not only blessed when it comes to their personal lives, but the couple has signed a film together. They became engaged in August of 2012 and tied the knot three years later.

The Bruce Almighty actress recently celebrated her anniversary with The Leftovers actor and told E! Online that her husband wants to work with her in lots of films. If the right things come around, they would definitely sign some projects together. While fans have to wait for the couple to have another project, Jennifer is set to star alongside Reese Witherspoon in a new television series.

Witherspoon and Aniston worked together on Friends and received a variety of awards for their incredible performances.

Justin and Jennifer’s Wanderlust was released in 2012. Given its poor debut, the film was considered a box office flop. However, Theroux and Aniston developed a healthy relationship and did not mind letting their fans know everything. The Mother’s Day actress admits that she is happier with Justin than with Brad and has not checked in with the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor for months.

