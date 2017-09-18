Blac Chyna Flaunts New $229K Bentley After Closing $20K Monthly Child Support Agreement With Rob Kardashian

Looks like Blac Chyna is investing her money on something useful and fancy. The 29-year-old mother of two was spotted with her brand new luxury car just days after finally reaching a child support agreement with her baby daddy, Rob Kardashian.

On Saturday, Blac Chyna took the time off her busy schedule and drove around town with her new $229,000 Bentley Bentayga SUV. In the photos released online, the voluptuous beauty can be seen with her flashy ride while running errands in Studio City Mailboxes in California.

Blac Chyna couldn’t hide her grin as she flaunted her new ride and even flashed a peace sign at paparazzi. The former exotic dancer looked athletic with her gray hoodie over her head.

The Rob & Chyna star showed off her famous curves and derriere with skin-tight leggings. She also rocked a pair of gray Yeezy sneakers with neon orange stripes and accessorized with glittering pink and gold Gucci shades.

And it definitely looks like Blac Chyna is proud of her spanking new ride. In fact, the reality star took to Snapchat on Sunday and shared a snap of herself posing next to the car straight from the dealership.

It remains unclear whether the Bentley ride was purchased or just leased by Blac Chyna.

A post shared by #1 blacchyna snapchats???? (@blacchynasnapchats) on Sep 16, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

Blac Chyna’s recent splurge on the fancy car came just days after she and Rob Kardashian reached a custody arrangement over Dream. According to reports, the former couple has finally agreed on joint custody of their 10-month-old daughter.

The agreement also stipulates that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star pay $20,000 a month in child support. Blac Chyna, on the other hand, was required to drop her domestic abuse suit against Rob.

“Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully co-parent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along. Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18, off the calendar. She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur.”

Previously, it was believed that Rob wanted to “draw the line” at $10,000 a month for child support. However, Blac Chyna was demanding over $50,000 to cover other expenses such as nannies and care.

It was later revealed that the ex-couple has decided to settle with $20,000 given that the abuse allegations will be dropped.

Meanwhile, there were claims that Blac Chyna is still not done with Rob Kardashian in court. According to TMZ, the Lashed Bar owner and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, are trying to negotiate for a “seven-figure” settlement over Rob’s revenge porn in July.

The curvaceous beauty is demanding to be compensated for damages after allegedly losing several jobs and endorsements due to Kardashian’s social media meltdown.

Apparently, a couple of weight-loss endorsements were pulled out because the nude photos made it look like she had plastic surgery.

So far, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have yet to confirm such claims.

[Featured Image by Vantage News/IPx/AP Images]