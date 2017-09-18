‘One Piece’ Episode 806 Spoilers: Luffy Unleashes Gear 4 Technique, What Does Tankman Do?

Another exciting, action-packed installment awaits fans in Episode 806 of Eiichiro Oda’s hit One Piece anime series. It looks like the battle between the two powerful opponents is drawing to a close with Luffy finally unleashing a new Gear 4 attack against Sweet General Cracker.

Luffy’s “Bottomless” Stomach About to Run Out of Space

Luffy and Cracker’s battle took on an unexpected but delightful turn when Nami finally figured out the one weakness of the Sweet Commander’s technique. The hungry Luffy was actually the first one to sense that Cracker’s soldiers are actually edible using his sense of smell. But when he tried, he can’t even take one tiny bite, proving they’re tough cookies after all.

But Nami had another idea to try. Realizing that they are just biscuits after all, she unleashed her weather egg attack, letting loose a torrent of rain that softened Cracker’s biscuit soldiers. Thus, Luffy feasted on Cracker’s soldiers to his heart’s content.

But just as they were consumed by Luffy, Cracker would just clap his hands and a new batch of soldiers appeared. The unusual battle rages on, with Luffy eating all of Cracker’s biscuit soldiers after softened by Nami’s rains.

But of course, this can’t go on forever. While impressive indeed, Luffy’s seemingly bottomless stomach has its limits after all. In the end, Luffy became too stuffed to take another bite and had literally ballooned, unable to move.

Luffy’s New Gear 4 Technique

And that’s when things become even more interesting. Seeing Luffy becoming immobile, Cracker will go in for the kill in One Piece Episode 806, planning to prick Luffy’s stomach full of holes using his sword Pretzel. Unknown to him, however, that is exactly what Luffy wants Cracker to do since the Straw Hats captain can no longer move at this point. Thankfully, there is that new Gear 4 technique everyone is talking about, the Tankman.

But what can Tankman exactly do? Well, it’s basically a defensive move which increases Luffy’s body while coating it with an incredibly hardened form of haki. It’s so hard in fact that even Cracker’s sharp Pretzel can no longer pierce Luffy.

There is one more thing that Tankman full version can do. It also gives Luffy incredible compression based launching ability. In effect, anything or anyone trapped on the surface of Luffy’s enormous belly can be used as a projectile using his Gomu Gomu no Cannonball.

The Vinsmokes

Sanji, along with the Vinsmokes, is likely to make an appearance in Episode 806 of the One Piece anime series. Presently, the Vinsmokes are already on the move to meet with Big Mom and her family. A meeting between Luffy and Sanji is bound to happen very soon but it might not be as pleasant as expected.

Speaking of the Vinsmokes, could Judge harbor some ulterior motive in forcing Sanji to marry Pudding against his will? Of course, that is to be expected. Judge is a cunning man after all and would gladly use what he considers to be the failure son if it meant he has some advantage to be gained by it.

On the other hand, Big Mom is not gullible either; you can’t just become a Yonko if you don’t know how to outwit your opponents. It looks like both parties are keeping their aces well hidden in their sleeves until the right time comes. It should be interesting which plan will triumph.

Meanwhile, enjoy the One Piece Episode 806 preview below.

