Shailene Woodley Mocked On Twitter After Revealing She Doesn’t Own A TV

While on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards, the stars of Big Little Lies on HBO were asked about a potential second season, as well as the bond they have developed being on set with the each other. Although they all had plenty of wonderful things to say about each other and the show itself, it seems even they are in the dark about whether there will be a season two. However, while fans and even the stars of the series seem eager to learn if there will in fact be another season of Big Little Lies, at least one of the show’s stars will not be watching, as Shailene Woodley admitted that she does not own a television.

According to People Magazine, Woodley actually admitted that she has not owned a TV since she lived with her parents, which means that she has not had one since she was 18-years-old. The actress went on to say that all of her friends are TV watchers, and yet she is the person who asks them how they can do that, and when it is that they have the time to actually sit down to watch things. Shailene Woodley then explained that rather than watch TV she is a reader, and that she is the person who always has a book with her.

It did not take long for people on Twitter to mock Shailene Woodley after she revealed that she is a reader, rather than a TV watcher. Viewers did not seem to understand why an actress on a TV series, such as Big Little Lies, would arrive at an awards show for television, and then admit that she does not actually own one herself.

Many of the people who took to Twitter to mock Shailene Woodley for not having a TV, joked about how she watches her shows or even just about her assertion that she is a reader. One Twitter user said that the actress, “makes her own deodorant out of ground up Smurfs.” While someone else tweeted that “when the Red Wedding happened, a fawn walked up to her and shed a single tear.”

Shailene Woodley revealing that she is a reader and does not own a TV was not her only Twitter-worthy moment on the Emmy’s red carpet. Earlier in the evening, while speaking to another news outlet, it seems the actress revealed that her favorite beauty product was simply “happiness.”

Whether it was her lack of TV or happiness as a beauty product, it seems that Shailene Woodley was able to get Twitter talking on Emmy’s night. While fans and the stars of Big Little Lies wait to learn about the fate of the series, it seems that at least Woodley will be missing out on seeing exactly what makes the show such a hit for HBO.

