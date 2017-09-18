‘RHOC’ Shannon Beador Reveals 20 Lbs. Weight Loss

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has already lost half of the 40 pounds she gained this season. At first, Shannon blamed Vicki Gunvalson for the weight gain, saying that dealing with stress made her eat more, but she eventually took responsibility and apologized for blaming her RHOC co-star.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shannon Beador admitted that she was not too thrilled to see how her weight loss journey will play out on television. However, seeing the changes in her body, now that she has lost half of the weight she gained, made her feel better.

“It’s, like, ‘Oh, crap!’ Now I gotta be in front of a camera, which doesn’t make you look skinnier! But I knew I was going to start working on the weight loss, so at least now when I watch it, I know I’m down a little. I’m down about half, down about half of the weight,” she shared.

David about to eat oysters! ???? #sundayfamilydinner ❤️ @watergrill A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Aug 6, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

According to Shannon, the main reason why she wanted to shed those extra pounds was because she wanted to be healthy for her family. To lose weight, she has been working out 30 minutes every day with Dr. Tim, the same trainer we saw on the show.

Shannon also revealed that she has no interest in fillers or Botox and instead want to take a more holistic approach.

In her first Bravo blog of this season, Shannon Beador shared that there was a combination of factors that contributed to her weight gain, one of which is the stress brought about by the allegations made about her husband last year. Shannon said that she started eating and drinking more than ever in order to cope, which inevitably resulted in her gaining more weight.

“I look in the mirror and don’t recognize myself. I am embarrassed,” she said.

Big night in the OC! #battleofthebay ! That means all kids at the game and mom and dad have free time! ???? #goseakings A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Sep 15, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

As Real Housewives of Orange County fans may recall, Vicki accused Shannon’s husband David of “beating the s**t out of her,” something that Shannon denied every chance she could. While she admitted that David is far from perfect, citing the affair he once had, she insisted that her husband would not do something as violent as beat her up.

“It affected me physically because I just ate more, I didn’t care. I was just a mess. David does a lot of things but he doesn’t beat me.”

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 airs Mondays on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]