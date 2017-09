Square Enix has remade the NES classic game King’s Knight for mobile devices as a tie-in game in the Final Fantasy XV Universe. In the world of FFXV, King’s Knight is one of Noctis’ favorite games.

The new mobile game is available as a free download on Android and iOS devices. Those who jump in during Wrath of the Dark Dragon‘s first few weeks on the mobile game stores get to enjoy some special launch goodies.

[Featured Image by Square Enix]