LGBT Activist Killed By Georgia Police After Refusing To ‘Drop The Knife,’ Ignites Independent Investigation

An LGBT activist and student from Georgia was fatally shot by local law enforcers over the weekend after reportedly refusing to drop a knife he was holding, igniting an independent probe on the matter.

According to BBC News, police received reports of “a person with a knife and a gun” at the Georgia Institute of Technology at 11:17 p.m. on September 17.

Based on clips of the incident emerging after the shooting, 21-year-old Scout Schultz refused to obey the law enforcers’ commands to drop the knife.

Instead, the student walked towards the officers while screaming “Shoot me!” as two of the members of local law enforcement readied their guns.

This prompted one of the police officers to open fire, fatally shooting Schultz and launching an independent investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to determine whether or not the authorities acted on protocol, CNN reported.

According to the outlet, the footage they acquired from eyewitnesses did not clearly show the knife Schultz reportedly wielded.

However, a report from WSB-TV Atlanta described it as “a metal, flip-open, multi-tool” just as the victim’s family’s lawyer dubbed it as a “pocket knife.”

After the incident, Lynne Schultz, the student’s mother, opened up to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) and slammed the authorities’ choice to use fatal force to deal with her child.

“Why didn’t they use some nonlethal force, like pepper spray or Tasers?” she said on Sunday, echoing one of the GBI’s many queries about the incident, per the AJC.

Their lawyer, Chris Stewart, also filed that query for the probe, adding that the victim appeared to have been having a mental breakdown at the time.

“I think (Scout) was having a mental breakdown and didn’t know what to do. The area was secured. There was no one around at risk.”

Moreover, the Schultz’s mother revealed to AJC that Scout had a history of attempting suicide in the past, although Stewart clarified that the victim didn’t appear to be trying “suicide by cop” at the time of the incident.

“Scout was always a perfectionist,” Lynne Schultz explained.

“They always worried he was going to fail a test but got all A’s and only two B’s at Tech. [Scout] had a lot of empathy for people, active in a lot of causes. And very smart. Scary smart, really.”

Scout Schultz was the president of the Pride Alliance at the Atlanta college. In a statement posted on Facebook, the group expressed their regret at losing their leader.

Several other LGBT groups and supporters took to Twitter to show their sympathy for their fallen comrade.

Just learning about the tragic death of Georgia Tech's Scout Schultz. Our hearts go out to their friends and family. https://t.co/tszdXxPyOI — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) September 17, 2017

Rest in Power, Scout Schultz, the president of GT's Pride Alliance, who was killed by campus security last night: https://t.co/ucbm2qQRZq — DSA Queer Socialists (@QueerDSA) September 17, 2017

Some slammed the police’s action during the incident while others noted how Scout’s gender identity has become the subject of criticism.

The shooting of Scout Schultz was unjustified. Period. It should never have happened. The cop who shot Scout was a coward. — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) September 17, 2017

This Scout Schultz tragedy is another reminder of how horrifically unprepared police forces are to handle matters of mental health — Peter Wood (@notPeterWood) September 17, 2017

The inevitable mocking of Scout Schultz's gender identity is already starting to happen. I really wish the world could be less vile. — Wyatt Martin ????️‍???? (@SpudHero) September 17, 2017

Vigils have been initiated to honor Schultz.

Vigil for Scout Schultz, president of GA Tech's Pride Alliance, killed by @GaTechPD last night #RestInPower pic.twitter.com/fyyZSHxiuz — Metro Atlanta DSA ???? (@MetroATLDSA) September 17, 2017

Friends of Scout Schultz holding vigil at spot where Scout was killed. Scout was President of GA Tech Pride Alliance #11Alive pic.twitter.com/kUEaJQ6fIG — Ryan Kruger (@Ryan11Alive) September 17, 2017

[Featured Image by mrtom-uk/iStock]