‘Destiny 2’ Servers Offline For At Least Four Hours Monday, Original ‘Destiny’ Too

Those hoping to grind it out in Destiny 2 activities Monday will need to schedule their time accordingly for Monday, September 18. Bungie announced the servers for both the original and sequel editions of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One shooter will go offline for at least four hours for maintenance.

Both Destiny and Destiny 2 will be taken offline for maintenance at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT Monday morning. Players will no longer be able to log in at that time. Players that are already logged in will be removed automatically one hour later.

Destiny services are scheduled to be restored at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. That doesn’t guarantee they will, however, as the server maintenance last week proved. The game was scheduled to be taken offline last Tuesday, September 12, for four hours, but the downtime ended up being extended by another three hours.

Details on what Bungie will be fixing with this Destiny 2 maintenance has not been revealed yet beyond the fact that players will be prompted to update to 1.0.1.3 after the servers are brought back online. Players are still encountering various errors named after different animals in the game, plus the developers identified a bug that causes Raid keys to be removed from a character’s inventory after creating a new character.

Last week’s fix corrected a bug that caused clan rosters to not be displayed in the game, and an issue with players not receiving the MIDA Mini-Tool weapon when their inventory was full. It also corrected a memory leak and removed a piece of armor that offended some players. Those interested in that can see Bungie’s explanation in the last weekly update.

Players will have only about half a day to complete various weekly activities when Destiny 2 comes back online. The weekly reset will occur early Tuesday morning at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT. Players will have a fresh run at the raid, the Nightfall, and other milestone activities at this time. Additionally, the ultra-competitive Trials of Osiris and Exotic-laden Xur will take a break until Friday rolls around once again.

Does the Destiny 2 maintenance throw a wrench in your plans on Monday? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]